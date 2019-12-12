The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel renewed for season 4

It looks like we can all continue to have a perfectly marvelous time.

Amazon announced Thursday that its hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fourth season. The news comes on the heels of the third season’s Dec. 6 premiere, which has been met with critical acclaim and strong streaming numbers. An Amazon statement notes that season 3 marked the series’ most-watched opening weekend to date.

“It’s time for an encore,” the show’s Twitter account said. “#MrsMaisel is returning for Season 4!”

It's time for an encore. #MrsMaisel is returning for Season 4! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1f0V4oEXuB — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) December 12, 2019

The series, which stars Rachel Brosnahan as comedian Midge Maisel, has been a feather in the cap of Amazon Studios, winning a passel of awards, including 16 Emmys and three Golden Globes. It has won the Emmy and Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series, as well as numerous accolades for Brosnahan and Alex Borstein’s performances.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most-watched opening weekend ever,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in season 4. [Executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino] have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail.”

Season 3 follows Midge on the road as she opens for Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) on tour, discovering that her aspirations as a comic come with far more challenges than she anticipated. Susie (Borstein) attempts to expand her efforts as a manager, while trying to give Midge her best. Joel (Michael Zegen) pursues his own dream of opening a nightclub, replete with numerous complications, while also still trying to make sense of his feelings for Midge. Meanwhile, Midge’s parents, Abe (Tony Shaloub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle), face new challenges in the wake of Abe’s resignation from Columbia and Rose’s own struggles with her family inheritance.

As season 4 brings us even further into the 1960s, we can likely expect things to get even messier for all the characters, throwing them into the early stirrings of cultural upheaval that we already started to see in season 3. Not to mention, the end of season 3 leaves Midge in a very tenuous position.

Sherman-Palladino and Palladino also shared a statement rejoicing in the news: “We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises. We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel does not yet have a season 4 return date, but it’s reasonable to assume it will launch in December 2020, on pace with previous seasons.

