Everything to remember about Marvel's Runaways before season 3

Remember when all that the teens on Marvel’s Runaways had to worry about was homework and high school drama? That seems like a lifetime ago, when really it’s only been two short seasons since the series began. Since then, Alex (Rhenzy Feliz), Nico (Lyrica Okano), Karolina (Virginia Gardner), Gert (Ariela Barer), Chase (Gregg Sulkin), and Molly (Allegra Acosta) have learned that their parents are evil, developed superpowers, and run away to fulfill their comic book destiny as heroes.

With season 3 about to hit Hulu, it’s time to revisit all the biggest moments from season 2. So brush up on your Runaways knowledge with EW’s primer on everything you need to remember about the teens, their parents, and those pesky body-snatching aliens before the new season debuts.

The body-snatching Gibborim aliens

The opening sequence of the season 2 finale finally gave us answers on who Karolina’s Gibborim alien ancestors are and what they’re doing on Earth, as well as why Xavin (Clarissa Thibeaux), a shapeshifting Xartan alien, is so obsessed with Karolina. A long time ago, the Magistrate, a.k.a. Jonah (first played by Julian McMahon, now played by James Masters), along with his wife and their two children, were exiled from their home planet because of a prophecy. Xavin ended up stowing away on their ship because they believed they needed to fulfill their part of that same prophecy by marrying Karolina. They all ended up on Earth, where Jonah created the Gib religion, resulting in half-alien, half-human Karolina and Leslie’s (Annie Wersching) second half-alien, half-human pregnancy.

By the end of season 2, all four members of the Magistrate family have successfully jumped into new bodies. Jonah is in Victor’s body, his wife has taken over Stacey (Brigid Brannagh), their daughter has taken over Tina (Brittany Ishibashi), and the person their son — apparently a sadistic psychopath — has jumped into is currently unknown, although the working theory is that it’s one of the runaways. Expect the mystery of who is possessed but unaware/who the son is pretending to be to permeate much of season 3. The finale seemed to point to Nico as housing the fourth alien, since she is experiencing gaps in her memory. But the answer can’t be that simple, right?

Nico’s terrifying growing power

Speaking of Nico, the Minoru clan had its own reckoning by the end of season 2. After an incredibly high-stakes and pulse-racing battle, Nico won against her parents. She harnessed the power of the Dark Dimension and her staff, going full dark Nico, and the destruction of the Pride office resulted in her father, Robert (James Yaegashi), getting a giant shard of glass lodged in his neck.

The finale left his fate dangling, with Nico potentially believing that she killed her own father. Her guilt over injuring her own father, possibly fatally, coupled with her missing memory, potential alien possession, and growing Dark Dimension powers means season 3 is going to be a big one for Nico.

A runaway runs away again — but not by choice

Because of Stacey being possessed by a ruthless alien, Dale (Kevin Weisman) got freaked out by his wife not acting like herself. He knocked out his daughter Gert with the plan to run away together for their own protection — with Old Lace, of course. To put it mildly, Gert is not happy with this plan, especially since it separates her from Molly and the rest of her friends right in the middle of a crisis. But at least she’s got a road trip filled with Phish and dad jokes to keep her entertained?

The fractured family

So what exactly is the crisis that ended season 2? Half the runaways are missing. After Chase “betrayed” them all by working with Pride earlier in season 2, he got kidnapped by the Gib aliens and is currently being held hostage in a tube along with Karolina and his mother, Janet (Ever Carradine), in the basement of the Stein house. So to recap this recap: Chase and Karolina are kidnapped by the Gib aliens, Gert is kidnapped by her father, leaving Alex, Nico, and Molly to figure out where they are and how to rescue them at the start of season 3. Plus, let’s not forget that all the romantic relationships are currently on the rocks, either emotionally or physically: Gert and Chase are most definitely broken up, and Nico and Karolina are separated because of the Gib aliens. Let’s just keep holding on to that incredibly romantic “I lamp you” moment from the season 2 finale to keep us going for now, shall we?

Alex’s brilliant plan

Speaking of Alex, sick of his criminal parents trying to control his life, he decided to take action against them once and for all. After planting damning evidence in their car, he got them arrested in the season 2 finale. It was calculated, it was cold, and it was incredible to see how ruthless sweet, timid, geeky Alex has become. When season 3 begins, Alex’s parents are both in jail, paying for their crimes but knowing their own son betrayed them and put them there.

All 10 episodes of the third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways begin streaming Friday, Dec. 13, on Hulu.

