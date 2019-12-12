It’s a Fine Line between genius and insanity, and Harry Styles thinks that James Corden is a genius. But, again, it’s a fine line.

As part of his guest-hosting duties on The Late Late Show, the 25-year-old singer deviated from Corden’s standard Crosswalk Theater and put on instead a crosswalk concert. Instead of Corden bossing around his troupe of actors to perform snippets of famous musicals in the middle of a traffic stop during red lights, he bosses Styles around to perform some of his songs.

The celeb put on a show with “Kiwi,” “Lights Up,” “Watermelon Sugar,” and “Sign of the Times,” all on a crosswalk in California. Some of the drivers witnessing this scene recognized Styles and Corden. Many more did not.

Corden passed out concert flyers and merch to random drivers stopped in traffic, he performed an interpretive dance to “Lights Up,” and dressed as an actual watermelon for “Watermelon Sugar.” For their big finish, the Late Late Show host put Styles on a zip line, emulating his ascent in the “Sign of the Times” music video, while singing the song. Then he left him there and that was the end of the show.

Image zoom Terence Patrick/CBS

Styles hosted The Late Late Show on Tuesday night, following Alicia Keys‘ Monday hosting gig. Anthony Anderson of black-ish guest-hosted on Wednesday.

