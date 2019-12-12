Comedian Chris Cotton dies at 32: Hannibal Buress, Dave Attell, more share tributes

Image zoom Bobby Bank/WireImage

Comedian Chris Cotton, who appeared on Comedy Central’s streaming talk show Every Damn Day, has died. He was 32.

Comedy Central shared the news on Wednesday via Twitter. “We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton—a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around,” the cable network wrote alongside a photo of Cotton. “He will be missed.”

We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/b7DU4AeGsE — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) December 11, 2019

Cotton’s cause of death is not yet known.

The Philadelphia native and his wife Ericalynn announced in September they were expecting a baby in February 2020. The couple, who met as teenagers, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in May.

A GoFundMe was set-up for his growing family and has already surpassed its $35,000 goal.

Fellow comedians shared memories on social media of Cotton, who was part of Comedy Central’s Creators Program.

“What a terrible night, I am still in shock over the loss of Chris Cotton..he was young, fun and had so much left to do…..Its tragic. My heart goes out to his family,” said Dave Attell.

What a terrible night, I am still in shock over the loss of Chris Cotton..he was young, fun and had so much left to do…..Its tragic. My heart goes out to his family pic.twitter.com/pbshhuDoZV — Dave Attell (@attell) December 12, 2019

Hannibal Buress remembered his friend Cotton, writing, “A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him. I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP.”

A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him. I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP. https://t.co/Ge5SdSIb8O pic.twitter.com/1bkO1SKFil — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) December 12, 2019

Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano called the news “heartbreaking,” writing, “If you have the means, please consider donating any amount whatsoever to the family and wife/mother-to-be of young comedian Chris Cotton. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. In Loving Memory of Chris Cotton.”

Heartbreaking. If you have the means, please consider donating any amount whatsoever to the family and wife/mother-to-be of young comedian Chris Cotton. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. In Loving Memory of Chris Cotton https://t.co/WwJoPD45Tc — Sal Vulcano (@SalVulcano) December 12, 2019

“Chris Cotton passed away yesterday,” Actor and comedian Artie Lange posted. “Chris was a friend and a comic who was on my old podcast a lot. He was so funny. He leaves behind his wife who is expecting.. It’s massively tragic.”

Chris Cotton passed away yesterday. Chris was a friend and a comic who was on my old podcast a lot. He was so funny. He leaves behind his wife who is expecting.. It’s massively tragic. If you have the means to donate to help, please click this link.https://t.co/bqM86y0rxp pic.twitter.com/gu6ubg6cE9 — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 12, 2019

“Bless and be blessed,” said fellow comedian Aida Rodriguez. “During times of grief and sorrow the stress of money isn’t necessary when you have a village. Contribute to Chris Cotton ‘s family, let’s show up.”

Bless and be blessed. During times of grief and sorrow the stress of money isn’t necessary when you have a village. Contribute to Chris Cotton ‘s family, let’s show up. https://t.co/nqJhNpeRre — Aida 🇵🇷Rodriguez 🏁 (@FunnyAida) December 12, 2019

According to PEOPLE, a memorial service for Cotton is scheduled for Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. at The Loft at City Winery in Philadelphia.

Related content: