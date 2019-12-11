What to Watch on Wednesday: The Masked Singer delivers a double elimination

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Tuesday night’s elimination was a real tree-vesty — Ana Gasteyer wowed audiences and the celebrity panelists week after week disguised in that Christmas tree costume — which makes tonight’s episode all the more intense, when two more masked singers are eliminated and revealed before heading into next week’s finale. Mr. Fox, Flamingo, the Leopard, the Rottweiler, and Thingamajig will battle it out for those final three spots in TV’s most addictive singing competition. The show might be packed with clues, but we have none about who’ll win. —Gerrad Hall
Riverdale
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Riverdale’s fall finale is all about family. Veronica enlists her grandmother to help in the war against Hiram, Betty teams up with Charles to investigate a series of attacks that seem to be aimed at her, and Jughead ignores Mrs. Burble’s advice and decides to track down his grandfather, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I (guest star Timothy Webber). Because nothing spells drama quite like family. —Samantha Highfill
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (with Robert Downey Jr.) — NBC
Survivor — CBS
The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo
The Goldbergs (fall finale) — ABC
9 p.m.
Modern Family (fall finale) — ABC
Nancy Drew (fall finale) — The CW
SEAL Team — CBS
Almost Family (fall finale) — Fox
The Challenge (season finale) — MTV
Guy’s Grocery Games: GGG Holiday Cook-Off — Food Network
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (documentary) — HBO
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party: Holiday Frost Fight — VH1
Property Brothers: Forever Home (season finale) — HGTV
The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo
Making It (back-to-back episodes/season finale) — NBC
9:30 p.m.
Single Parents (fall finale) — ABC
10 p.m.
S.W.A.T. — CBS
Stumptown (fall finale) — ABC
Vikings (new time slot) — History
Streaming
Castle Rock (season finale) — Hulu
*times are ET and subject to change
