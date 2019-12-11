What to Watch on Wednesday: The Masked Singer delivers a double elimination

By EW Staff
December 11, 2019 at 06:00 AM EST

The Masked Singer

Michael Becker / FOX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Tuesday night’s elimination was a real tree-vesty — Ana Gasteyer wowed audiences and the celebrity panelists week after week disguised in that Christmas tree costume — which makes tonight’s episode all the more intense, when two more masked singers are eliminated and revealed before heading into next week’s finale. Mr. Fox, Flamingo, the Leopard, the Rottweiler, and Thingamajig will battle it out for those final three spots in TV’s most addictive singing competition. The show might be packed with clues, but we have none about who’ll win. —Gerrad Hall

Riverdale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Riverdale’s fall finale is all about family. Veronica enlists her grandmother to help in the war against Hiram, Betty teams up with Charles to investigate a series of attacks that seem to be aimed at her, and Jughead ignores Mrs. Burble’s advice and decides to track down his grandfather, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I (guest star Timothy Webber). Because nothing spells drama quite like family. —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (with Robert Downey Jr.) — NBC
SurvivorCBS
The Real Housewives of New JerseyBravo
The Goldbergs (fall finale) — ABC

8:30 p.m.
SchooledABC

9 p.m.
Modern Family (fall finale) — ABC
Nancy Drew (fall finale) — The CW
SEAL TeamCBS
Almost Family (fall finale) — Fox
The Challenge (season finale) — MTV
Guy’s Grocery Games: GGG Holiday Cook-Off Food Network
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (documentary) — HBO
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party: Holiday Frost FightVH1
Property Brothers: Forever Home (season finale) — HGTV
The Real Housewives of DallasBravo
Making It (back-to-back episodes/season finale) — NBC

9:30 p.m.
Single Parents (fall finale) — ABC

10 p.m.
S.W.A.T.CBS
Stumptown (fall finale) — ABC
Vikings (new time slot) — History

Streaming
Castle Rock (season finale) — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change

