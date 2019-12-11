What to Watch on Wednesday: The Masked Singer delivers a double elimination

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Masked Singer

Image zoom Michael Becker / FOX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Tuesday night’s elimination was a real tree-vesty — Ana Gasteyer wowed audiences and the celebrity panelists week after week disguised in that Christmas tree costume — which makes tonight’s episode all the more intense, when two more masked singers are eliminated and revealed before heading into next week’s finale. Mr. Fox, Flamingo, the Leopard, the Rottweiler, and Thingamajig will battle it out for those final three spots in TV’s most addictive singing competition. The show might be packed with clues, but we have none about who’ll win. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Riverdale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Riverdale’s fall finale is all about family. Veronica enlists her grandmother to help in the war against Hiram, Betty teams up with Charles to investigate a series of attacks that seem to be aimed at her, and Jughead ignores Mrs. Burble’s advice and decides to track down his grandfather, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I (guest star Timothy Webber). Because nothing spells drama quite like family. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (with Robert Downey Jr.) — NBC

Survivor — CBS

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

The Goldbergs (fall finale) — ABC



8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

Modern Family (fall finale) — ABC

Nancy Drew (fall finale) — The CW

SEAL Team — CBS

Almost Family (fall finale) — Fox

The Challenge (season finale) — MTV

Guy’s Grocery Games: GGG Holiday Cook-Off — Food Network

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (documentary) — HBO

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party: Holiday Frost Fight — VH1

Property Brothers: Forever Home (season finale) — HGTV

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

Making It (back-to-back episodes/season finale) — NBC



9:30 p.m.

Single Parents (fall finale) — ABC

10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Stumptown (fall finale) — ABC

Vikings (new time slot) — History

Streaming

Castle Rock (season finale) — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change