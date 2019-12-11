Kellee Kim responds to Dan Spilo's ouster from Survivor after inappropriate touching

Image zoom Robert Voets/CBS (2)

Dan Spilo, who has been at the center of controversy on this season of Survivor: Island of the Idols for inappropriately touching female contestant Kellee Kim, became the first person ever ejected from the franchise after another incident (this time off-camera) caused producers to remove him from the game at the end of the Dec. 11 episode. The episode ended with a title card that read, “Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player.”

Now, Kellee — who first complained to Dan about his touching on day 2 of the game and then brought the matter to producers’ attention later when it did not stop, causing production to intervene and give Dan an official warning on day 22 — has issued a statement on social media reacting to Dan’s ouster. First posted on Twitter, the statement reads:

“Tonight, on CBS Survivor, Dan Spilo was kicked off for, once again, inappropriate touching. While Dan’s dismissal has validated the concerns that I raised from the beginning of the season, I wish that no one had been subjected to this type of behavior.

“CBS and Survivor were on notice of Dan’s behavior from the very first days of the game. And, as Survivor fans know, shortly after I spoke up on camera, I was voted off the show. Since then, I’ve accepted genuine, heartfelt apologies from fellow castaways, but I’ve continued to feel disappointed by how this pattern was allowed to occur for so long.

“While I wish many things had gone differently, I’m glad that my decision to speak up made a difference. What is most important to me now is how all of us — CBS, Survivor, other organizations, and all of us as individuals — decide to learn from this story and commit to take action.

“Lastly, I am grateful to the many people who have reached out to me over the last few weeks to share their own stories and messages of solidarity. These messages, of being supported and believed, have been an incredible gift. Thank you. –Kellee”

Kellee had previously discussed her time on the show with EW, and host Jeff Probst also shared his thoughts with us on Dan’s expulsion as the reality program heads towards the Dec. 18 finale and cast reunion, which will be taped four hours earlier than it’s normal live airing (but still live-to-tape in front of a studio audience) due to the sensitive nature of the season and in an effort to provide as safe an environment for the contestants as possible.

