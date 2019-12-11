Lifetime releases trailer for Surviving R. Kelly follow-up The Reckoning

R. Kelly’s story is not over yet. Lifetime’s docu-series Surviving R. Kelly debuted earlier this year and helped inspire a public reconsideration of allegations that the singer sexually abused underage girls (which have been public record since his 2008 trial on child pornography charges, of which he was acquitted). Prosecutors across the country paid attention, and in February Chicago authorities indicted him on 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault against four victims. It didn’t stop there; he was given 11 additional charges a few months later. Then in July, Kelly was arrested again, this time by NYPD detectives and Homeland Security agents, who charged him with federal sex crimes.

As the story of Kelly and his alleged victims continues, so too does Surviving R. Kelly. Lifetime released a trailer Wednesday for Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, designed to recap what has happened since the original series aired. This series will feature new faces absent from the last iteration, including celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti (who gave a tape to Chicago authorities that may have reignited the case) and journalist Jim DeRogatis, who has been reporting about the allegations against Kelly for 19 years. Earlier this year, DeRogatis published Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly. Though he did not appear in the original Surviving R. Kelly, DeRogatis can be seen as a talking head in this new trailer saying, “black women have been talking about this story since 1991. Surviving R. Kelly accomplished making America listen to these stories.”

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all these charges, and his lawyer Steve Greenberg consistently maintains his innocence. Greenberg too is visible in the new trailer, saying, “all the women are lying. Everyone is trying to profit off of R. Kelly.”

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will air on Lifetime in a three-day event starting Jan. 2. Watch the trailer above.

