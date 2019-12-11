Watch first trailer for Ilana Glazer's Amazon comedy special The Planet Is Burning

Have you missed having Ilana Glazer on your TV screen? Then we’ve got some good news for you — she’s officially coming back!

No, we’re not talking about a Broad City revival. Glazer is headlining her very first comedy special for Amazon Prime Video, The Planet Is Burning, and now we’ve got the first trailer and premiere date. Let’s say it all together now: Yasss kween!

Launching Friday, Jan. 3, Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning will cover wide-ranging topics like her thoughts on homophobes and Nazis (the perfect source material for comedy), how crappy women’s razors are, and what a joke the patriarchy is. And according to the just-released trailer, she’s going to shock and impress fans with how different she is from her Broad City alter ego Ilana Wexler.

The Planet Is Burning was filmed earlier this year when Glazer embarked on a sold-out, eight-city headlining stand-up tour and is produced by Petey DeAbreau, Michael Epstein, Keiran Dotti and Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Studios, and executive produced by Glazer, Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Kelsie Kiley, Alison Leiby, Ryan Cunningham, Nandi Mgwaba and Jason Pascal.

Check out the trailer for the comedy special above now to fill that Broad City-shaped hole in your heart.

Related content: