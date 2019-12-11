See Joshua Bassett cover Vanessa Hudgens' epic ballad on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Gabriella, you’re about to get schooled by Ricky.

In this exclusive first look from Friday’s latest installment of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+, Ricky (Joshua Bassett) covers Gabriella’s epic ballad “When There Was Me and You” for Gina (Sofia Wylie). Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella) crooned the original in the place where it all began, 2006’s High School Musical.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with current events on the mockumentary that’s based on the HSM film series, Ricky and Gina got real close in the car last week after the Homecoming dance. Gina kissed him on the cheek! The two continue to get cozier in this week’s episode — much to the disappointment of a jealous Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), who sees how Ricky is serenading Gina.

International fans found Bassett’s cover of the ballad on Spotify in advance, and fans of the HSM adaptation have been losing their $#@! on social media ever since.

i just really wanna know what happens to make ricky sing ‘when there was me and you’ bc that’s a sad ass song and i can’t handle sad rini AGAIN — morgan (@cloudqbb) December 10, 2019

i can’t get over the fact we wait for so long for “when there was me and you” to come out and finally the song lasts 1:38??? when the original lasts 3 MINUTES !!! i think they want to fight — flor (@acousticsjosh) December 10, 2019

WHAT IF WHEN THERE WAS ME AND YOU IS RICKY'S WAY OF TELLING NINI HE'S NOT GONNA TRY ANYTHING ANYMORE AND HE'S LETTING GO OF HER FOR GOOD AND HE AND GINA GET CLOSER AND THAT'S WHEN NINI REALIZES SHE DOESN'T WANT TO LET HIM GO AND STARTS FIGHTING FOR THEM AGAIN pic.twitter.com/k7utCk2LbE — rini warrior first human second (@joshuasbasset) December 10, 2019

ABSOLUTELY SPEECHLESS ABOUT JOSHUA SINGING WHEN THERE WAS ME AND YOU IM GENUINELY IN TEARS — 𝐯𝐞𝐞 (@oliviasjoshua) December 10, 2019

The action on the mockumentary takes place at the fictitious East High School, where the original movie was filmed, and it follows a group of teens who participate in a staging of “HSM: The Musical.” It stars Bassett, Wylie, Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, and Mark St. Cyr.

Disney+ launched on Nov. 12.

