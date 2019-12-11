See Joshua Bassett cover Vanessa Hudgens' epic ballad on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

By Lynette Rice
December 11, 2019 at 04:55 PM EST

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Gabriella, you’re about to get schooled by Ricky.

In this exclusive first look from Friday’s latest installment of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+, Ricky (Joshua Bassett) covers Gabriella’s epic ballad “When There Was Me and You” for Gina (Sofia Wylie). Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella) crooned the original in the place where it all began, 2006’s High School Musical.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with current events on the mockumentary that’s based on the HSM film series, Ricky and Gina got real close in the car last week after the Homecoming dance. Gina kissed him on the cheek! The two continue to get cozier in this week’s episode — much to the disappointment of a jealous Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), who sees how Ricky is serenading Gina.

International fans found Bassett’s cover of the ballad on Spotify in advance, and fans of the HSM adaptation have been losing their $#@! on social media ever since.

The action on the mockumentary takes place at the fictitious East High School, where the original movie was filmed, and it follows a group of teens who participate in a staging of “HSM: The Musical.” It stars Bassett, Wylie, Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, and Mark St. Cyr.

Disney+ launched on Nov. 12.

Related content:

 

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

type
  • TV Show
Genre
Premiere
  • 11/12/19
creator
  • Tim Federle
Network
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com