Harry Styles plays juicy rounds of Spill Your Guts with ex Kendall Jenner on The Late Late Show

Harry Styles and James Corden are buddies. We know this. When Corden’s wife gave birth, Styles stepped in to host The Late Late Show in his absence. He’s that kind of friend. With Corden off again this week, Styles stepped in as guest host again, only this time he put himself through a particularly juicy (literally and metaphorically) game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with ex Kendall Jenner. As we said, he’s that kind of friend.

The game of “truth or eat-whatever-gross-thing-is-in-front-of-you” quickly got good when Jenner asked, “Which songs on your last album were about me?” The celebs reportedly met in 2013 and dated in 2014. Though they’ve since moved on, they remain friends. Why else would both agree to play a game like this on late-night television? Nevertheless, Styles did not answer that question and popped a piece of cod sperm in his mouth.

“To spit or to swallow? That is the question,” he joked.

The truth challenge Styles really didn’t want to take on was ranking the solo careers of his former One Direction band mates. The Fine Line singer heard Jenner start to pose this question and he immediately chomped down on a giant water scorpion.

Styles followed Alicia Keys, who subbed as guest host for The Late Late Show on Monday night.

The 25-year-old, who just weeks earlier hosted Saturday Night Live and performed as musical guest, also premiered a mini version of Carpool Karaoke on Tuesday that he recorded previously with Corden (shown above), performed “Adore You” off his Fine Line album, and dropped jokes about the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for the opening monologue.

“I’m hosting the show on the day the House of Representatives releases articles of impeachment against the President of the United States. Thanks for giving me an easy one, James,” Styles said. “The articles have been formally written up and to make sure Trump reads them, they’ve included lots of pictures and some scratch-and-sniff stickers.”

“I have only one thing to say to President Trump: Just stop your crying it’s a sign of the times,” he added, quoting his song “Sign of the Times.”

