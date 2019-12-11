Evil type TV Show Network CBS Genre Drama,

Thriller

On this Thursday’s episode of the delightfully twisted religious procedural Evil, a strange singing epidemic catches the attention of the Catholic Church. Students at a local school can’t get a catchy tune out of their head — and the earworm might be driving them crazy. The investigation leads Kristen (Katja Herbers) down some unpredictable investigative pathways, and Entertainment Weekly is incredibly honored to offer you an early Christmas present in the form of the viral video that could be a clue towards Evil‘s demonic designs.

It’s a cartoon called “Pudsy’s Christmas,” built around a catchy tune written by Jonathan Coulton, who also writes the twisted songs from The Good Fight, the other acclaimed show created by Evil producers Michelle and Robert King. In “Pudsy’s Christmas,” dear old Santa Claus tries a gummy bear that’s only legal in 11 states (more if he has a doctor’s note) and eerie hilarity ensues. Is this the devil’s work? How bad can it be compared to “Baby Shark”? Tune into Evil Thursday at 10 p.m. on CBS to find out.

