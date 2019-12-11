Disney+ Streaming
Disney+ just launched new digital gift subscription cards that are perfect for holiday presents

Give your friend the gift of binge-watching every classic Disney movie.

By Nina Huang
December 11, 2019
Since its launch in November, Disney+ has given us a constant flow of surprises: On its first day, the streaming service racked up an astonishing number of more than 10 million subscribers. Fans were also delighted to find long-rumored featurettes available on the site, including a deleted scene with Katharine Langford’s role in Avengers: Endgame, and its benchmark original show, The Mandalorian, has spawned one of the most unexpected pop culture icons of 2019 — namely, the adorable Baby Yoda

The streaming service is evidently not done with surprising us before the year is over, however, because Disney+ just created new digital one-year gift subscription cards that you can send to a fellow Disney fan. This $69.99 deal, which equates to $5.83 per month, would cost less overall than the monthly rate that Disney currently charges for its standalone deal (at $6.99 per month).

And in case you’re wondering what Disney+ has to offer, here’s a quick refresher: The streaming service has more than 500 movies and nearly 7,500 TV episodes in its library, a list that includes films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars series, and all the classic Disney animated films you grew up loving. 

Lucasfilm

Plus, now would be the best time for Star Wars fans to subscribe because there will be an exclusive sneak peek of The Rise of Skywalker in episode 7 of The Mandalorian, which drops on Disney+ Dec. 18. Before you shop, though, you should know that the digital one-year subscription can only be redeemed by new members, and current subscribers won’t be able to claim this deal. The one-year subscription also won’t include a seven-day free trial period and can’t be used to purchase the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle.

For those who have already been binge-watching all the Disney+ content available, this subscription would make the perfect gift for a fellow Disney fan. Disney has predicted that its streaming service will gain at least 60 million subscribers worldwide by 2024, so if you haven’t subscribed yet, don’t get left out — and grab this deal now

