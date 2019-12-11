Watch Larry David and Jon Hamm get kicked out in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10 trailer

Curb Your Enthusiasm type TV Show Network HBO Genre Comedy

You may officially dial up your enthusiasm for more Curb.

HBO dropped the first trailer for season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm on Wednesday, and announced the premiere date, which ends a two-year drought: Jan. 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET. By the looks of things, creator/star Larry David has learned nothing, and is finding new ways to be kicked out of homes, office, hospitals — you name the room, and someone wants him the “f— out.” One notable partner in crime: Jon Hamm, who seems pleased to get the boot with Larry, who escaped from Fatwa danger at the end of the season 9 finale.

Other famous folks popping up in the trailer include Laverne Cox, Isla Fisher, Jane Krakowski, Kaitlin Olson, and Fred Armisen, along with familiar guests such as Ted Danson, Richard Lewis, and Richard Kind. The rest of the Curb cast is back in effect, including Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, and Cheryl Hines.

When HBO announced last December that it had renewed the series that features the Seinfeld co-creator playing a warped version of himself, Curb executive producer Jeff Schaffer told EW that the the gang will “catch up with a few more old friends from the Curb universe.” As for where the story may be headed, Schaffer quipped: “Here’s one thing I can tell you that did not happen. Larry wasn’t killed. He does not come back like in the movie Ghost and make sweet love to Cheryl at a Brentwood Color Me Mine.”

That much is confirmed in the trailer, which also contains discussion of a Big Johnson Club and Newton’s Law of Sweats. “Flowers, balloons, Larry David. What could be better?” declares Larry upon one entrance. See for yourself above.

