Netflix is ready to kick-off 2020 with a fresh new library of content, including original tv shows, films, documentaries, and comedy specials.
On Jan. 1, Michelle Monaghan makes her debut as CIA officer Eva Geller in the drama series Messiah. As a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gains international attention and followers who claim he’s performing miracles, Geller investigates the charismatic figure’s origins. Series co-stars include John Ortiz, Beau Bridges, Tomer Sisley, Jane Adams, and Dermot Mulroney.
Fans fought for Anne With an E after its cancellation in Nov., and although they didn’t get a renewal, the show will get a final season to wrap up its storyline premiering on Jan. 3. The streamer teases the third installment will focus on how a milestone birthday sparks a search for Anne’s origin story as she sorts out matters of the heart and starts setting a course for her future.
RuPaul brings to life a drag queen named Ruby Rose, in Netflix’s AJ and the Queen on Jan. 10. After her boyfriend steals her life savings, she’s forced to tour the United States in a van. Her adventures become a little complicated when a 10-year-old boy insists on joining her, but he surprisingly keeps Ms. Rose on her toes. What the future holds for the unlikely pair is just a small part of the fun.
Grace and Frankie may be getting ready to conclude, but fans still have two seasons to look forward to. The comedy’s sixth season will debut on Jan. 15, and will pick up after Grace’s (Jane Fonda) wedding to Nick (Peter Gallagher) and how it’ll affect her friendship with Frankie (Lily Tomlin).
Sex Education returns with for its sophomore season on Jan. 17 and will focus on late bloomer Otis (Asa Butterfield) must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison) whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey). Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.
Part three of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Jan. 24, and it finds Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) reeling from the harrowing events of part two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer (Luke Cook), the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club”, Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms.
1/1/20
Ghost Stories
Good Girls: Season 2
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
1/2/20
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
1/3/20
Anne with an E: The Final Season
All the Freckles in the World
1/4/20
Go! Go! Cory Carson
1/8/20
Cheer
1/10/20
AJ and the Queen
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
1/12/20
Betty White: First Lady of Television
1/13/20
The Healing Powers of Dude
1/14/20
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
1/15/20
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
1/16/20
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
1/17/20
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
1/18/20
The Bling Ring
1/20/20
Family Reunion: Part 2
1/21/20
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
1/22/20
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
1/23/20
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2
1/24/20
A Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
1/26/20
Vir Das: For India
1/27/20
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
1/28/20
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
1/29/20
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
1/30/20
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger
1/31/20
37 Seconds
American Assassin
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I AM A KILLER: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
