Netflix is ready to kick-off 2020 with a fresh new library of content, including original tv shows, films, documentaries, and comedy specials.

On Jan. 1, Michelle Monaghan makes her debut as CIA officer Eva Geller in the drama series Messiah. As a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gains international attention and followers who claim he’s performing miracles, Geller investigates the charismatic figure’s origins. Series co-stars include John Ortiz, Beau Bridges, Tomer Sisley, Jane Adams, and Dermot Mulroney.

Fans fought for Anne With an E after its cancellation in Nov., and although they didn’t get a renewal, the show will get a final season to wrap up its storyline premiering on Jan. 3. The streamer teases the third installment will focus on how a milestone birthday sparks a search for Anne’s origin story as she sorts out matters of the heart and starts setting a course for her future.

RuPaul brings to life a drag queen named Ruby Rose, in Netflix’s AJ and the Queen on Jan. 10. After her boyfriend steals her life savings, she’s forced to tour the United States in a van. Her adventures become a little complicated when a 10-year-old boy insists on joining her, but he surprisingly keeps Ms. Rose on her toes. What the future holds for the unlikely pair is just a small part of the fun.

Grace and Frankie may be getting ready to conclude, but fans still have two seasons to look forward to. The comedy’s sixth season will debut on Jan. 15, and will pick up after Grace’s (Jane Fonda) wedding to Nick (Peter Gallagher) and how it’ll affect her friendship with Frankie (Lily Tomlin).

Sex Education returns with for its sophomore season on Jan. 17 and will focus on late bloomer Otis (Asa Butterfield) must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison) whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey). Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Part three of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Jan. 24, and it finds Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) reeling from the harrowing events of part two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer (Luke Cook), the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club”, Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in January below.

1/1/20

Ghost Stories

Good Girls: Season 2

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

The Circle

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

1/2/20

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

1/3/20

Anne with an E: The Final Season

All the Freckles in the World

1/4/20

Go! Go! Cory Carson

1/8/20

Cheer

1/10/20

AJ and the Queen

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Until Dawn

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

1/12/20

Betty White: First Lady of Television

1/13/20

The Healing Powers of Dude

1/14/20

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The Master

1/15/20

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata

Grace and Frankie: Season 6

1/16/20

NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

1/17/20

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann!

1/18/20

The Bling Ring

1/20/20

Family Reunion: Part 2

1/21/20

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season 4

1/22/20

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Playing with Fire: Season 1

1/23/20

The Ghost Bride

October Faction

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2

1/24/20

A Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

1/26/20

Vir Das: For India

1/27/20

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

1/28/20

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

1/29/20

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

1/30/20

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger

1/31/20

37 Seconds

American Assassin

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero: Season 2

I AM A KILLER: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

