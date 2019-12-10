What to Watch on Tuesday: Jennifer Aniston and many more on Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways

Image zoom

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut

Ellen DeGeneres is pulling out all the stops for her latest endeavor, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. Over three one-hour specials (airing Tuesday through Thursday), she’ll be delivering life-changing gifts to unsuspecting recipients — paying off a family’s mortgage, for example — joined by a stocking-stuffing group of celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr., Sterling K. Brown, Michelle Obama, and many more. (No sign of George W. Bush, though, for some reason.) Expect laughter and tears in equal measure on these heartwarming specials — or, “Have the tissues ready. There’s gonna be some booin’ and some hooin’,” as Brown puts it. —Tyler Aquilina

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Six masked singers remain — the Flamingo, Mr. Fox, Thingamajig, the Tree, the Rottweiler, and the Leopard — and one will go home before heading into the semifinals. But more importantly, that means we have just two more episodes to ship the greatest TV romance of the year: Nicole Scherzinger and Thingamajig. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Conners (fall finale) — ABC

The Flash (Crisis) — The CW



8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess (fall finale) — ABC

9 p.m.

Crisis Aftermath — The CW

mixed-ish (fall finale) — ABC

The Purge — USA

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

The Moodys (back-to-back episodes/season finale) — Fox

The Voice (Top 8 elimination) — NBC



9:30 p.m.

black-ish (fall finale) — ABC

10 p.m.

Emergence (fall finale) — ABC

Streaming

In Fabric (movie) — VOD

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — Netflix

Before You Know It (movie) — Digital

*times are ET and subject to change