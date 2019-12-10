What to Watch on Tuesday: Jennifer Aniston and many more on Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways

By EW Staff
December 10, 2019 at 06:00 AM EST

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut
Ellen DeGeneres is pulling out all the stops for her latest endeavor, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. Over three one-hour specials (airing Tuesday through Thursday), she’ll be delivering life-changing gifts to unsuspecting recipients — paying off a family’s mortgage, for example — joined by a stocking-stuffing group of celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr., Sterling K. Brown, Michelle Obama, and many more. (No sign of George W. Bush, though, for some reason.) Expect laughter and tears in equal measure on these heartwarming specials — or, “Have the tissues ready. There’s gonna be some booin’ and some hooin’,” as Brown puts it. —Tyler Aquilina

The Masked Singer

Michael Becker/FOX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Six masked singers remain — the Flamingo, Mr. Fox, Thingamajig, the Tree, the Rottweiler, and the Leopard — and one will go home before heading into the semifinals. But more importantly, that means we have just two more episodes to ship the greatest TV romance of the year: Nicole Scherzinger and Thingamajig. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.
The Conners (fall finale) — ABC
The Flash (Crisis) — The CW

8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess (fall finale) — ABC

9 p.m.
Crisis AftermathThe CW
mixed-ish (fall finale) — ABC
The PurgeUSA
The Real Housewives of Orange CountyBravo
The Moodys (back-to-back episodes/season finale) — Fox
The Voice (Top 8 elimination) — NBC

9:30 p.m.
black-ish (fall finale) — ABC

10 p.m.
Emergence (fall finale) — ABC

Streaming
In Fabric (movie) — VOD
Michelle Wolf: Joke ShowNetflix
Before You Know It (movie) — Digital

*times are ET and subject to change

