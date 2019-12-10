What to Watch on Tuesday: Jennifer Aniston and many more on Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
Series Debut
Ellen DeGeneres is pulling out all the stops for her latest endeavor, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. Over three one-hour specials (airing Tuesday through Thursday), she’ll be delivering life-changing gifts to unsuspecting recipients — paying off a family’s mortgage, for example — joined by a stocking-stuffing group of celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr., Sterling K. Brown, Michelle Obama, and many more. (No sign of George W. Bush, though, for some reason.) Expect laughter and tears in equal measure on these heartwarming specials — or, “Have the tissues ready. There’s gonna be some booin’ and some hooin’,” as Brown puts it. —Tyler Aquilina
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Six masked singers remain — the Flamingo, Mr. Fox, Thingamajig, the Tree, the Rottweiler, and the Leopard — and one will go home before heading into the semifinals. But more importantly, that means we have just two more episodes to ship the greatest TV romance of the year: Nicole Scherzinger and Thingamajig. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Conners (fall finale) — ABC
The Flash (Crisis) — The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess (fall finale) — ABC
9 p.m.
Crisis Aftermath — The CW
mixed-ish (fall finale) — ABC
The Purge — USA
The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo
The Moodys (back-to-back episodes/season finale) — Fox
The Voice (Top 8 elimination) — NBC
9:30 p.m.
black-ish (fall finale) — ABC
10 p.m.
Emergence (fall finale) — ABC
Streaming
In Fabric (movie) — VOD
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — Netflix
Before You Know It (movie) — Digital
*times are ET and subject to change
