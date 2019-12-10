Ethan Hawke will return to the world of The Purge in season 2 finale

USA Network has made the surprising announcement that Ethan Hawke will reprise his role as security system salesman James Sandin from the 2013 film The Purge in the season 2 finale of The Purge TV show. Why is that a surprise? Well, Sandin’s own security system was not secure enough for the character to survive to the end of that initial movie in the Purge franchise.

Hawke’s Sandin is featured in the finale’s cold open, which flashes back to one week before the first national Purge and the first time his high-tech security system is tested.

Titled “7:01 AM,” the season 2 season finale picks up as Purge night rages on and Esme (Paola Núñez), Ryan (Max Martini), Marcus (Derek Luke), and Ben (Joel Allen) fight for their lives and their loved ones. It will air Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

