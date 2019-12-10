The best performances on The Masked Singer season 2 (so far)

Image zoom Michael Becker / FOX (3)

Sometimes we get so focused on guessing who each Masked Singer contestant is, that we forget there have been some truly spectacular performances this season. From Thingamajig’s smooth stylings to Butterfly’s powerful bops, here are some of the best covers (so far) on the Fox reality competition show.

Fox

“Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

Fox’s take on the song was as “warm as a glass of brandy,” and dare we say it’s as good as — if not better than — Stapleton’s original. We need Fox’s full-length cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” ASAP.

Ladybug

“Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler

Everything came together perfectly on this one: the lightning visual effects, the set design, Ladybug’s sassy energy — it all made for a powerful performance.

Butterfly

“Livin on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

It’s not easy to perform a song that’s been covered so many times, but we were living for Butterfly’s electrifying rendition of “Livin on a Prayer.”

“Bang Bang” by Jessi J, Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande

In another outstanding performance, Butterfly belted out the pop banger “Bang Bang.” The winged songstress showed off her powerful vocals and got the audience on their feet.

Thingamajig

“Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves

The gentle giant’s vulnerable and layered performance of “Rainbow” was so beautiful, we got as teary-eyed as judge Nicole Scherzinger. And yes, we also have a crush on Thingamajig.

“Easy” by Commodores

Thingamajig’s cover of Commodores’ “Easy” was smooth, romantic, and had the whole audience grooving to this classic tune.

Rottweiler

“Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

It was just Rottweiler and a microphone in his episode 10 performance, and honestly, it was all we needed. He let his guard down and damn it if a dog with abs didn’t make us emotional.

“Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran

Rottweiler brought emotion and an incomparable stage presence to his performance of the popular track, and it was refreshing and delightful to watch.

“Grenade” by Bruno Mars

The canine contestant gave Mars a run for his money with his explosive version of “Grenade.”

Tree

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

Tree’s show-stopping take on the iconic song was so good, she managed to beat fan favorite Thingamajig in episode 9’s face-off to show everyone that she’s a serious contender for the crown.

Black Widow

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston

Nobody can top queen Whitney’s version, but Black Widow gave it her all with her cover. Her enthusiasm and spectacular voice made for an unforgettable performance.

“Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

Justice for Black Widow! She was such a strong contender that she earned two spots on our list, and we thought she should’ve stayed longer on the competition. Although she’s gone now, you can still rewatch her passionate rendition of “Before He Cheats” as many time as you like.

Leopard

“Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry

We never thought we’d type the sentence “A leopard dressed in regalia nailed a cover of Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream,'” but that’s exactly what the Masked Singer contestant did.

“Somebody to Love” by Queen

No wonder he’s so regal — Leopard is the king of putting his own spin on a song, and his performance of “Somebody to Love” was a fresh take on a timeless record.

Flamingo

“Lady Marmalade” by Patti LaBelle

Flamingo confidently shook her tail feathers, brought the flair to “Lady Marmalade,” and had us singing “gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da” right along with her.

“Never Enough” by Loren Allred from The Greatest Showman

Besides picking an inspired song, Flamingo also did it justice — and more. Her performance was moving, dramatic, and everything we want when we watch The Masked Singer.

Flower

“9 to 5” by Dolly Parton

Flower brought the house down with her “9 to 5” performance, and her vocal range and personality showed everyone that a legend was in the building.

