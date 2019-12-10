The Masked Singer slyly reveals first season 3 costume: Banana!

Image zoom The Masked Singer/Instagram

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

Season 2 of The Masked Singer may still be ongoing, but we already have the first look at one of the season 3 costumes.

A sly post on the show’s official Instagram on Monday showed a person in a banana costume duct-taped to the wall. The caption of the post read, “Season 3 of #TheMaskedSinger is going to be an appealing work of art. #BananaMask #ArtBaselBanana.”

While some fans may have assumed the post was a joke in reference to a viral art exhibit by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan at Art Basel Miami Beach, which featured a banana duct-taped to a wall, EW can confirm that the banana is, in fact, a real costume for season 3.

Season 2 of the hit reality singing competition show, which features masked celebrities battling it out to be the last to have their identity revealed and take home the show’s Golden Mask prize, wraps up next week. The elaborate costumes this season included a Thingamajig, Leopard, Flamingo, Rottweiler, Fox, Butterfly, Black Widow, and more.

The third season of The Masked Singer is slated to air on Fox after the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020.

