After lugging hundreds of pounds of sandbags on a bamboo gurney for 16 miles through the jungle, eating live grub worms and dead scorpions, and working their bodies to the brink of exhaustion, all The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 players want is a nice bed and a few hours to rest up for the second stage of the final.

But we all know what really happens midway through the final on The Challenge. Sometimes these finals go all night, meaning that if you want to win, you’re probably not going to get much sleep. And sometimes there are twists that make an already horrible experience for some players turn into actual hell during the “sleep” portion. EW has your exclusive first look at part 2 of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 finale, which reveals the next horrible thing these players have to endure while sleeping, and it’s going to make you extremely glad you get to enjoy this race from the comfort of your couch.

Team U.K., solidly in the lead in the final by the end of last week’s episode thanks to Paulie getting a nice serving of karma pie, arrives to a checkpoint that has beds, signaling that they’ve finally earned a night of sleep in the middle of the days-long competition. That should be a relief. But as Challenge vets CT and Tori know, the all-night portion of a final isn’t at some fancy resort with fluffy pillows. This season, the players still in the running during the final have to sleep in a pit of snakes.

Yeah, that’s not a joke. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above now to see how Team U.K. reacts to this news.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

