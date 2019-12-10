Netflix's Spinning Out trailer serves ice-skating drama and Johnny Weir

Netflix’s first Spinning Out trailer makes the show look a couple shades lighter than Black Swan or Flesh & Bone… but with ice skates. We’re here for this and the looks January Jones is serving from the stands.

Don’t be fooled by the inclusion of Queer Eye star and ice skating enthusiast Jonathan Van Ness or former Olympic athlete Johnny Weir. The dramatic violin bow strikes want you to know there’s drama brewin’ in this new 10-episode series.

The Maze Runner’s Kaya Scodelario stars in Spinning Out as Kat Baker, a rising talent in the single-skater arena who reluctantly decides to become a paired competitor after suffering a massive fall. Arrow’s Evan Roderick is Justin, the bad boy of ice skating she’s forced to partner with.

The trailer has everything you might want in a dark ice-skating drama: scenes of Kat running to the bathroom to pop pills, a long-kept secret that threatens to dismantle lives, Justin comparing Kat’s figure skating videos to his porn, Weir playing a cutthroat competitor who will stop at nothing to beat Kat and Justin, jokes about Tonya Harding, and Jones (playing Kat’s mother) screaming, “You’ll never be a champion!” at her daughter and throwing out a box of her trophies. Classic.

Spinning Out hails from creator Samantha Stratton (Mr. Mercedes), who serves as co-showrunner with 90210’s Lara Olsen. Willow Shields, Sarah Wright Olsen, Will Kemp, Kaitlyn Leeb, Amanda Zhou, and Mitchell Edwards also feature in the cast.

The series will premiere Jan. 1, so you’ll have something to watch while recovering from New Year’s Eve hangovers.

Related content: