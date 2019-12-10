Michael Chabon's Adventures of Kavalier and Clay series set at Showtime

Image zoom Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Things are getting serious between Michael Chabon and CBS TV Studios, who are taking the next step in their relationship. Chabon, who is showrunner of CBS All Access’ upcoming series Star Trek: Picard, and his wife, Ayelet Waldman, signed an overall deal that’ll see the former’s novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay adapted for television.

The Showtime series, titled Adventures of Kavalier and Clay, will be written and executive produced by the pair, who will also serve as showrunners of the drama. Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman will also join the project as executive producers.

“Ayelet and Michael are two of America’s pre-eminent writers,” said David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios in a statement. “From award-winning novels and non-fiction to their television and film collaborations, they have a remarkable body of work. We’re thrilled to have them on our incredibly talented roster.”

Chabon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel tells the story of Jewish cousins before, during, and after World War II. A statement from CBS calls the story “an epic tale of love, war, and the birth of America’s comic book superhero obsession in big-band-era New York.”

Chabon will remain with Picard until he transitions to full-time showrunner of Kavalier and Clay.

