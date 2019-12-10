Parasite director Bong Joon Ho makes first late night appearance on The Tonight Show

It’s been a week of firsts for Bong Joon Ho, the South Korean filmmaker behind one of this year’s best films, Parasite. It’s the first time he received a Golden Globe nomination — he got three, in fact — and it’s the first time he appeared on a late-night talk show program in the U.S.

Accompanied by a translator, Bong went on The Tonight Show for a chat with host Jimmy Fallon about his new film. Neon, the distributor of Parasite, dubbed it an “Electric Bongaloo.” Apparently, there really is a first time for everything.

“I’d like to say as little as possible here because the film is best when you go into it cold,” the director, who also helmed Snowpiercer and Okja, said of his latest story.

“Well, this is a talk show so you have to say something,” Fallon pressed, seemingly, in a joking manner, but you never know. So, Bong gave a very surface-level descriptor: “It’s a story about family. The son goes into a rich house as a tutor and the story unfolds from there.”

Parasite, which was also written by Bong, received Golden Globe nominations for best director, best screenplay, and best foreign film, as announced Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Actors Kang-ho Song, Woo-sik Choi, So-dam Park, and Hye-jin Jang star in the film.

Fallon also asked Bong about the reported eight-minute standing ovation he received at the Cannes Film Festival, where the filmmaker won the prized Palm d’Or award. “The standing ovation lasted very long, but the actors and I were very hungry because we couldn’t eat dinner,” he said. “We all were saying to each other, ‘We’re so hungry,’ and they ended up subtitling it in the video that was [released] later.”

