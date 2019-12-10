Image zoom Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Grace and Frankie are coming out of retirement!

Well, not quite, but the show is almost back for its sixth season and Netflix just released some first-look images from upcoming episodes of the later-in-life comedy. By the looks of things, the ladies — Jane Fonda‘s Grace and Lily Tomlin‘s Frankie — are up to their usual antics this season.

Premiering in 2015, Grace and Frankie follows the adventures of the titular ladies after their husbands (played by Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen) reveal they are gay, in love with one another, and want divorces. The women move in together in a beautiful beach house, initially reluctantly but soon learn to lean on and even love one another and wind up starting a business together as they move on with their lives.

The sixth season of the show is set to premiere in January 2020, before the gang heads into the sunset for good after the seventh and final season airs. The series also stars June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry.

Grace and Frankie season 6 returns to Netflix on January 15, 2020.

