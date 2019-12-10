'Crisis on Infinite Earths' star Jon Cryer reacts to Lex's 'oh s---' moment

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Tuesday’s The Flash, part 3 of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Tonight, Lex Luthor got the last laugh.

The multiverse was destroyed in The Flash‘s installment of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Tuesday night. Thankfully, Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) saved the seven Paragons — Sara (Destiny), Brandon Routh‘s Superman (Truth), the Flash (Love), Martian Manhunter (Honor), Batwoman (Courage), and newcomer Ryan Choi (Humanity) — from the onslaught by teleporting them to the Vanishing Point, an old Legends of Tomorrow location that exists out of space and time and is thus safe from the anti-matter wave.

The surviving heroes believed they were safe-ish, but then the other shoe dropped and Routh’s Man of Steel suddenly died. And in his place stood Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), who used a scrap from the Book of Destiny to take Superman’s place as the Paragon of Truth. In other words, an already hopeless situation became even more dire.

“It’s perfect for Lex. It’s exactly how he’s an asshole,” Cryer tells EW of Lex’s latest supervillain move. “I thought it was like that moment in Alien when the captains dies. You know, when the guy you think is the sort of steady hand, the guy who’s got a real shot at helping this situation. ‘Oh he’s in the pipe,’ and boom, he’s dead. It’s totally an oh s— moment, and I love that my character was the cause of it.”

Cryer continues, “But at that point [of reading the script], I was like ‘Oh, this is a cliffhanger where I don’t see any reason for hope.’ That’s about as bad as it gets. At that point, I didn’t know there was going to be almost a month in between when it airs and the next episode airs. So, I wasn’t aware of how long people would be held in suspense.”

Even though fans will have to wait a month to figure out how the remaining seven Paragons rally and save the day in concluding Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow installments, it sounds like it’ll be worth it, according.

“What I will tell you is that the Arrow script is my favorite script of the five,” says Cryer of the crossover’s fourth part.

His excitement makes sense given what crossover executive producer previously told EW about the Arrow hour, which Guggenheim co-wrote with Marv Wolfman, the co-creator of the original Crisis on Infinite Earths comic. “Marv’s interpretation of Lex Luthor, in particular, is genius. What phenomenal, phenomenal material for Jon Cryer!” teased Guggenheim.

And Cryer agrees with Guggenheim’s assessment. “Lex gets to really stretch his legs in episode 4 and its great fun,” says Cryer. “It is such an honor to be actually voicing Marv Wolfman’s writing, as well as Marc’s obviously. I have such reverence for the guy from his comic work. I was actually hoping to meet him at Comic Con this year because he was in artist alley. I brought my daughter, she writes comic book as well, she’s 10. I was so excited, and he wasn’t there! It’s driving me crazy.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” resumes Jan. 14, 2020 with Arrow at 8 p.m. and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m. on The CW.

