The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

Baby Yoda is continuing to steal hearts everywhere — even celebs like Laura Dern can’t stay away from the adorable, mysterious creature. The internet went into a frenzy when the Baby Yoda Funko Pop was announced last week, and while it won’t ship until spring of next year, we found something else to help pass the time while you wait: tons of Star Wars T-shirts based off The Mandalorian character that can be at your door before Christmas.

Image zoom Amazon; Lucasfilm

Thanks to this official Star Wars storefront on Amazon filled with merchandise from the Disney+ show, there are 30 Baby Yoda T-shirts to shop from (yes, seriously). The shirts vary from plain tees with an image of the Child to cute cartoon designs and funny phrases. All the shirts come in men’s, women’s, and kid’s sizes, and up to 10 different colors, including black, light grays, and olive.

Image zoom Amazon (2)

Buy it! Star Wars The Mandalorian My Child Can Levitate Your Child T-Shirt, $22.99 on amazon.com; Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Cartoon Poses T-Shirt, $23.50 on amazon.com

While the T-shirts are eligible for free shipping if you’re a Prime member, Amazon notes that they will take longer to deliver since they’re printed on demand. That means it won’t get to your door in two days or less as Prime shipping usually offers — but if you order your favorite today, it can still arrive by next week. So if you’re eyeing one as a Christmas gift, you’ll want to purchase it now!

Image zoom Amazon (2)

Buy it! Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child When Your Song Comes On T-Shirt, $22.99 on amazon.com; Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Precious Cargo Pocket T-Shirt, $22.99 on amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon (2)

Buy it! Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Protect Attack Snack T-Shirt, $22.99 on amazon.com; Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Floating Pod T-Shirt, $22.99 on amazon.com

And don’t forget to pre-order the super popular Baby Yoda Funko Pop while you’re shopping — it’s currently under $9 if you buy it before its May release.

Image zoom Funko

Buy It! Funko Pop Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Child, $8.78 (orig. $10.99) on amazon.com

Shop more official Baby Yoda merchandise on Amazon here.



Related content: