Alicia Keys musically recaps 2019 as host of The Late Late Show

With James Corden away “filming a movie or whatever he is doing,” Alicia Keys said on The Late Late Show Monday night, the “Time Machine” songstress stepped in to host the late-night talk show in his stead. Part of that included a musical recap of 2019, from that Hot Priest (Andrew Scott) who “couldn’t get any hotter” on Amazon’s Fleabag to “Aunt Becky” (Lori Loughlin) paying off “a ton of schools.”

“You know I can’t do this the way that Corden usually does ’cause that just wouldn’t be right,” Keys said. She then revealed her new trick talk-show desk that opened up and turned into a piano.

During a later verse, Keys waded into the political part of the year’s recap. “Mueller Report found no one to blame/ Trump was like, ‘Cool. I’ll call up Ukraine,'” she said. “He still insists there was no quid pro quo/ Congress is like, ‘Are you kidding me, bro?’/ Donald went after AOC and the squad/ ‘Cause deep down inside he knows he’s a fraud/ Nothing scares Trump like powerful women/ So, please vote next year. This s— isn’t a given.”

Keys’ episode was packed with an entirely female studio audience and “even female writers wrote this monologue,” she mentioned during her opener. Elsewhere, she welcomed Billish Eilish on as her guest and the two performed Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” as a duet with Keys hitting the piano again.

