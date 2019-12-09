What to Watch on Monday: It's '80s Week for the Top 8 on The Voice

Image zoom

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Hopefully things don’t get physical when the Top 8 take on songs of the ‘80s. Going into the semi-finals, Team John Legend is really into the groove: he still has three finalists; Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton both have two; and Gwen Stefani is livin’ on a prayer, as she’s down to just one. Who will push it and do some dancing in the dark? Seven of them will be hangin’ tough come Tuesday, when another one bites the dust. Just don’t stop believin’ and have faith. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Batwoman (Crisis on Infinite Earths, part 2) — The CW

Beat Shazam (holiday special: Santa Jamie) — Fox

The Great Christmas Light Fight — ABC

The Neighborhood — CBS



8:30 p.m.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

All Rise — CBS

Black Lightning (fall finale) — The CW

His Dark Materials — HBO

The Moodys (back-to-back episodes) — Fox

Wrap Battle (season finale) — Freeform



10 p.m.

Making It — NBC



Streaming

A Family Reunion Christmas — Netflix

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — Netflix

The Heart Guy (season premiere) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change