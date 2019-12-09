What to Watch on Monday: It's '80s Week for the Top 8 on The Voice

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
Hopefully things don’t get physical when the Top 8 take on songs of the ‘80s. Going into the semi-finals, Team John Legend is really into the groove: he still has three finalists; Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton both have two; and Gwen Stefani is livin’ on a prayer, as she’s down to just one. Who will push it and do some dancing in the dark? Seven of them will be hangin’ tough come Tuesday, when another one bites the dust. Just don’t stop believin’ and have faith. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Batwoman (Crisis on Infinite Earths, part 2) — The CW
Beat Shazam (holiday special: Santa Jamie) — Fox
The Great Christmas Light Fight — ABC
The Neighborhood — CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
All Rise — CBS
Black Lightning (fall finale) — The CW
His Dark Materials — HBO
The Moodys (back-to-back episodes) — Fox
Wrap Battle (season finale) — Freeform
Streaming
A Family Reunion Christmas — Netflix
Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — Netflix
The Heart Guy (season premiere) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
