EW's Twin Peaks podcast returns to watch Watchmen

What year is it? It’s 2017, and Showtime’s revival of Twin Peaks is blowing minds with a cross-country, dimension-hopping epic saga about an existential search for coordinates and the neverending struggle to broom floors. It’s 1987, and the Alan Moore/Dave Gibbons comics masterpiece Watchmen is supercharging the superhero genre with twisted intelligence and complex Cold War sorrow. It’s 1990, and director David Lynch has collaborated with writer Mark Frost on a brazen new ABC mystery soap that promises to rewrite the rules of television forever. It’s 2019, and esteemed TV creator Damon Lindelof is remixing and recontextualizing Watchmen for a new American age.

Specifically, it’s Dec. 9, 2019: The day that A Twin Peaks Podcast: A Podcast About Twin Peaks returns from the Fireman’s castle for our annual re-examination of all things Cooper-adjacent. I recorded this episode with my old Entertainment Weekly colleague/co-podcaster Jeff Jensen, who co-wrote Sunday’s brilliant episode of Watchmen with Lindelof. We used the opportunity to talk about that episode, which leads into a broader conversation about how we feel about Twin Peaks: The Return two years later. How has it influenced us? Has it had a visible influence on other TV shows? Don’t worry, we also get around to a bold new theory that could explain everything (from Jeff) and a lot of heavily symbolic blather about doors (from me.)

