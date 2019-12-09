Watch The Masked Singer guest judge T-Pain guess (badly) about the tree's identity

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

T-Pain, maybe judging isn’t for you.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of The Masked Singer, the show’s season 1 winner (remember the Monster?) joins the dais and attempts to “pull a Ken” by standing up and guessing the identity of the Tree. At least, he tries to guess: In what could be the worst theory since the start of the show, T-Pain believes the Christmas tree is… wait for it… Mariah freakin’ Carey.

Wait until you get a load of his T-painful reasoning. “I’m thinking it’s somebody that needs soup whenever they come out of the house,” he begins. “Now, when will you need soup when you come out of the house? It’s got to be cold, right? When is it usually cold? Christmas. What do we have here? A Christmas tree. Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to Mariah Carey.”

Huh?

What soup has to do with Carey is anyone’s guess, but the Tree’s “mystery item” has been a bowl of soup. She also had a stack of soup cans in her clue package.

To help justify T-Pain’s out-there guess, host Nick Cannon offers that his ex-wife “does like soup.” Then in a quip about Carey’s holiday hit, judge Robin Thicke says, “The original title was ‘All I Want for Christmas is Soup.’”

Episode 10 of The Masked Singer airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. It will be followed by a new, holiday-themed semifinal episode on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

