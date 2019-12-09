Exclusive sneak peek at Marvel's Runaways and Cloak and Dagger crossover teases the perfect team-up

Marvel giveth, and Marvel taketh away. The good news? Marvel’s Runaways is finally giving fans the teen superhero crossover they’ve been asking for when the Cloak and Dagger teens show up during an episode in the upcoming third season of the Hulu series. But the bad news is that in the months before the season 3 release of Runaways, Marvel canceled both teen comic book dramas. It’s been a real roller coaster of emotions for fans of both shows, to say the least.

Thankfully the two show cancellations don’t retroactively rip the upcoming crossover out from fans’ hands. We’ll still get one last adventure with the stars of both series when the 10-episode third season of Runaways hits Hulu Dec. 13, featuring one episode with the Cloak and Dagger heroes. When Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) feels a disturbance in the Dark Dimension, caused by Nico (Lyrica Okano), he and Tandy (Olivia Holt) travel to Los Angeles to check it out, bringing them face-to-face with all the all Runaways.

Image zoom Hulu

And EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming team-up that is just so perfect that it will definitely make the cancellations of both shows hurt that much more. In the first photo, Tandy and Tyrone use their powers alongside Nico and her staff while their friends are tied up behind them. In the second photo, Tandy and Tyrone join all the Runaways — yes, even Chase (Gregg Sulkin) — in their hostel HQ, but something is definitely off in the underground mansion they call home.

Watching these similar yet incredibly different groups of superhero teens team up (and butt heads!) is going to be a total highlight for both series — and will make you wonder why both shows were canceled right in their prime. Can you tell we’re still bitter about the decision to axe both shows?

Check out the exclusive sneak peek photos below:

Image zoom Michael Desmond/Hulu

Image zoom Michael Desmond/Hulu

When Runaways picks up in season 3, the superpowered teens are still searching for Chase, Gert (Ariela Barer), and Karolina (Virginia Gardner), who were captured at the end of season 2 by Jonah (Julian McMahon) and his alien family. The new season also sees the arrival of the nefarious ruler of the Dark Dimension, Morgan le Fay (Elizabeth Hurley) as she attempts to escape and take over the real world.

All 10 episodes of Runaways season 3 — including the Cloak and Dagger crossover — debut Friday, Dec. 13 on Hulu.

