Looks like Jennifer Pierce’s (China Anne McClain) life is in crisis on Black Lightning.

This Tuesday, Black Lightning star Cress Williams will make his Arrowverse debut in The Flash hour of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. And while Black Lightning isn’t dedicating an entire episode to the crossover, its midseason finale does tie into the massive five-hour event, as the above exclusive sneak peek confirms.

In the clip, Lightning is chilling on Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) balcony listening to Travis Scott, natch, when the sky above Freeland turns red — and not a beautiful sunset red, but scary, end of the world red. If you’ve been watching Arrow or The Flash, then you know that crimson skies of death means one thing: the Crisis has come to Freeland and Black Lightning‘s world is in danger. This is particularly bad news for Jennifer, who has an adverse reaction to the apocalyptic phenomena.

When EW spoke to “Crisis on Infinite Earths” executive producer Marc Guggenheim, he described Black Lightning‘s link to crossover as such: “Black Lightning will also connect up with the crossover event, much the same way we did “Invasion!” [crossover in 2016],” he said. “That was the year where we crossed over Legends, Flash, and Arrow, but not Supergirl. But Melissa [Benoist] was part of the crossover. It’s a similar kind of dynamic, albeit one slightly more difficult because Black Lightning‘s set is on the other side of the country [from the Arrowverse shows’ Vancouver-based productions].”

You can also expect Williams’ lightning-powered hero to have a substantial presence in The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow installments.

“He gets brought in to do something only he can. He’s definitely integral to the journey,” Williams previously told EW. “Black Lightning gets pulled into the conflict in a very surprising way. He’s not prepared for it. So, he doesn’t know these people. He’s getting introduced into the world for the very first time, and so there’s some conflict early on when he’s trying to figure out, who are you people and why am I here? He’s kind of left off-center, which was really fun to play.”

“It felt like we had elevated the crossover to another level,” said Guggenheim adding Jefferson Pierce to the crossover. “Black Lightning’s in it much more than we ever anticipated, and he’s in it in a very significant way. That’s something we worked very closely with the team at Black Lightning because the attitude among all of us, but I don’t want to speak for Black Lightning folks, was if we’re going to bring Black Lightning into the crossover, it can’t just be for a cameo. It has to be in a way that feels significant while still of course dealing with our time and space limitations.”

