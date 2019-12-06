What to Watch this Weekend: The Arrowverse's epic 'Crisis' begins on Supergirl

Image zoom

FRIDAY

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere

Midge is going on tour in season 3 of this multi-award-winning comedy, but what will come of Sophie Lennon’s request for Susie to also manage her? <gasp> Plus, someone else ends up in jail, Rose discovers a talent, and much more! Marvelous, indeed. —Gerrad Hall

Marriage Story

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

After a limited theatrical run, writer-director Noah Baumbach‘s exquisite divorce dramedy — and major Oscar contender — arrives on Netflix, so you can cry in the privacy of your own home. At once a powerful family drama, a lacerating look at the divorce legal system, and the kind of painfully uncomfortable comedy at which Baumbach excels, Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as Charlie and Nicole, a husband and wife going through a bicoastal separation. As they march deeper into the weeds of divorce, their dynamic, and tug-of-war with their young son, become ever more heated. Packed with supporting players doing top-notch work — Laura Dern! Alan Alda! Merritt Wever! — Marriage Story will make you laugh, cry, gasp, and marvel at the most human movie of the year. —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Daniel Isn’t Real (movie) — VOD/Digital

Knives and Skin (movie) — VOD/Digital

A New Christmas (movie) — VOD/Digital

Beyond the Law (movie) — VOD

Grand Isle (movie) — Digital

Clifford the Big Red Dog (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

The Morning Show — Apple TV+

See — Apple TV+

For All Mankind — Apple TV+

Ghostwriter — Apple TV+

Snoopy in Space — Apple TV+

Servant — Apple TV+

Hala (movie) — Apple TV+

Truth Be Told (series debut) — Apple TV+

Encore! — Disney+

Forky Asks a Question — Disney+

The Imagineering Story — Disney+

Marvel’s Hero Project — Disney+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum — Disney+

The Mandalorian — Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Disney+

Reprisal (series debut) — Hulu

Into the Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work — Hulu

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (series debut) — Netflix

Fuller House (final season premiere) — Netflix

The Confession Killer (docuseries debut) — Netflix

Virgin River (series debut) — Netflix

Glow Up (series debut) — Netflix

8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS

Charmed (fall finale) — The CW

A Storybook Christmas — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Dynasty (fall finale) — The CW

Magnum P.I. — CBS

My Lottery Dream Home (season finale) — HGTV

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

UFOs: The White House Files — History

In the Long Run (two-episode season premiere) — Starz

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

The studio audience should get loud for Jennifer Lopez, who returns to Studio 8H for her third time as host of the late-night sketch show. She might’ve been showcasing her dramatic (and pole-dancing) skills in this year’s Hustlers, which has catapulted her into the awards race, but J. Lo has proven comedy chops as well. The time seems perfect for a “Hustlers bloopers” or “stars auditioning for Hustlers” sketch. And we’d pay good dinero to see her costar Cardi B drop by for a lil cameo. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

6 p.m.

Mistletoe & Menorahs — Lifetime

8 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story — Hallmark

Christmas Unleashed — Lifetime

Steven Universe (season premiere) — Cartoon Network

9 p.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

10 p.m.

Dan Soder: Son of a Gary — HBO

SUNDAY

Supergirl

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Elizabeth Tulloch connected even more with Lois Lane in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” When the crossover begins, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois are living on Argo with their newborn son. As a recent new mom herself, Tulloch could relate to Lois’ arc in the epic saga. “There is a protectiveness and a strength that I brought to the character this time around that I also probably have developed personally just being responsible for another life,” Tulloch tells EW. The five-hour event, which begins with Supergirl, is shaping up to be the Arrowverse’s most ambitious event, and it sounds like fans definitely won’t want to miss it. Says Tulloch, “There were a couple of scenes that I got to be a part of that I felt will go down in Arrowverse history as being incredibly important, incredibly iconic scenes.” —Chancellor Agard

The L Word: Generation Q

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Showtime

Series Debut

Ten years after airing its final episode (is anything really “final” anymore?), The L Word is back and with a slightly longer title, adding Generation Q to the mix. Still focusing on the lives of Los Angelenos Bette, Alice, and Shane, there are also some new faces: Dani, Micah, Finley, Sophie, and Gigi. While Bette’s partner Tina is not in the show, their now-teenage daughter Angie is (played by newcomer Jordan Hull). This new iteration will, naturally, focus on their lives both personal (love, sex, heartbreak, etc.) and professional, things will be a bit different than in 2009 because a lot has changed in the decade since. And to that, we say: “F-word, yeah!” —Gerrad Hall

Madam Secretary

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on CBS

Series Finale

President Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) launches a major political initiative (talk about some serious wish fulfillment, creator Barbara Hall!) and gets to play mother of the bride in the series finale of Madam Secretary. Though the real-life White House is under fire these days, this fictitious one won’t be. “We don’t go out with a bang,” explains costar Tim Daly (Henry McCord) of the episode titled “Leaving the Station.” “It’s kind of like a warm embrace.” —Lynette Rice

What Else to Watch

7 p.m.

America’s Funniest Home Videos — ABC

Christmas in Paris — UPtv

Dear Santa, I Need a Date — TV One

Miss Universe — Fox

Christmas Matchmakers — ION



8 p.m.

Christmas at Dollywood — Hallmark

Holidays Unwrapped — Disney Channel

Dublin Murders — Starz

Grounded for Christmas — Lifetime

Ray Donovan — Showtime

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

8:30 p.m.

God Friended Me — CBS

9 p.m.

The CW Special: Crisis Aftermath — The CW

Kids Say the Darndest Things — ABC

Watchmen — HBO

Shameless — Showtime

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries



9:30 p.m.

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

10 p.m.

Expedition Bigfoot (series debut) — Travel

Mr. Robot — USA

The Rookie (fall finale) — ABC

Silicon Valley (series finale) — HBO

11 p.m.

Mrs. Fletcher (series finale) — HBO

Work in Progress (series debut) — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change