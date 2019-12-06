What to Watch this Weekend: The Arrowverse's epic 'Crisis' begins on Supergirl

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Season Premiere
Midge is going on tour in season 3 of this multi-award-winning comedy, but what will come of Sophie Lennon’s request for Susie to also manage her? <gasp> Plus, someone else ends up in jail, Rose discovers a talent, and much more! Marvelous, indeed. —Gerrad Hall
Marriage Story
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
After a limited theatrical run, writer-director Noah Baumbach‘s exquisite divorce dramedy — and major Oscar contender — arrives on Netflix, so you can cry in the privacy of your own home. At once a powerful family drama, a lacerating look at the divorce legal system, and the kind of painfully uncomfortable comedy at which Baumbach excels, Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as Charlie and Nicole, a husband and wife going through a bicoastal separation. As they march deeper into the weeds of divorce, their dynamic, and tug-of-war with their young son, become ever more heated. Packed with supporting players doing top-notch work — Laura Dern! Alan Alda! Merritt Wever! — Marriage Story will make you laugh, cry, gasp, and marvel at the most human movie of the year. —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Daniel Isn’t Real (movie) — VOD/Digital
Knives and Skin (movie) — VOD/Digital
A New Christmas (movie) — VOD/Digital
Beyond the Law (movie) — VOD
Grand Isle (movie) — Digital
Clifford the Big Red Dog (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
The Morning Show — Apple TV+
See — Apple TV+
For All Mankind — Apple TV+
Ghostwriter — Apple TV+
Snoopy in Space — Apple TV+
Servant — Apple TV+
Hala (movie) — Apple TV+
Truth Be Told (series debut) — Apple TV+
Encore! — Disney+
Forky Asks a Question — Disney+
The Imagineering Story — Disney+
Marvel’s Hero Project — Disney+
The World According to Jeff Goldblum — Disney+
The Mandalorian — Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Disney+
Reprisal (series debut) — Hulu
Into the Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work — Hulu
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (series debut) — Netflix
Fuller House (final season premiere) — Netflix
The Confession Killer (docuseries debut) — Netflix
Virgin River (series debut) — Netflix
Glow Up (series debut) — Netflix
8 p.m.
The Blacklist — NBC
Hawaii Five-0 — CBS
Charmed (fall finale) — The CW
A Storybook Christmas — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Dynasty (fall finale) — The CW
Magnum P.I. — CBS
My Lottery Dream Home (season finale) — HGTV
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods — CBS
UFOs: The White House Files — History
In the Long Run (two-episode season premiere) — Starz
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC
The studio audience should get loud for Jennifer Lopez, who returns to Studio 8H for her third time as host of the late-night sketch show. She might’ve been showcasing her dramatic (and pole-dancing) skills in this year’s Hustlers, which has catapulted her into the awards race, but J. Lo has proven comedy chops as well. The time seems perfect for a “Hustlers bloopers” or “stars auditioning for Hustlers” sketch. And we’d pay good dinero to see her costar Cardi B drop by for a lil cameo. —Gerrad Hall
What Else to Watch
6 p.m.
Mistletoe & Menorahs — Lifetime
8 p.m.
A Christmas Love Story — Hallmark
Christmas Unleashed — Lifetime
Steven Universe (season premiere) — Cartoon Network
9 p.m.
A Homecoming for the Holidays — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
10 p.m.
Dan Soder: Son of a Gary — HBO
SUNDAY
Supergirl
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Elizabeth Tulloch connected even more with Lois Lane in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” When the crossover begins, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois are living on Argo with their newborn son. As a recent new mom herself, Tulloch could relate to Lois’ arc in the epic saga. “There is a protectiveness and a strength that I brought to the character this time around that I also probably have developed personally just being responsible for another life,” Tulloch tells EW. The five-hour event, which begins with Supergirl, is shaping up to be the Arrowverse’s most ambitious event, and it sounds like fans definitely won’t want to miss it. Says Tulloch, “There were a couple of scenes that I got to be a part of that I felt will go down in Arrowverse history as being incredibly important, incredibly iconic scenes.” —Chancellor Agard
The L Word: Generation Q
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Showtime
Series Debut
Ten years after airing its final episode (is anything really “final” anymore?), The L Word is back and with a slightly longer title, adding Generation Q to the mix. Still focusing on the lives of Los Angelenos Bette, Alice, and Shane, there are also some new faces: Dani, Micah, Finley, Sophie, and Gigi. While Bette’s partner Tina is not in the show, their now-teenage daughter Angie is (played by newcomer Jordan Hull). This new iteration will, naturally, focus on their lives both personal (love, sex, heartbreak, etc.) and professional, things will be a bit different than in 2009 because a lot has changed in the decade since. And to that, we say: “F-word, yeah!” —Gerrad Hall
Madam Secretary
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on CBS
Series Finale
President Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) launches a major political initiative (talk about some serious wish fulfillment, creator Barbara Hall!) and gets to play mother of the bride in the series finale of Madam Secretary. Though the real-life White House is under fire these days, this fictitious one won’t be. “We don’t go out with a bang,” explains costar Tim Daly (Henry McCord) of the episode titled “Leaving the Station.” “It’s kind of like a warm embrace.” —Lynette Rice
What Else to Watch
7 p.m.
America’s Funniest Home Videos — ABC
Christmas in Paris — UPtv
Dear Santa, I Need a Date — TV One
Miss Universe — Fox
Christmas Matchmakers — ION
8 p.m.
Christmas at Dollywood — Hallmark
Holidays Unwrapped — Disney Channel
Dublin Murders — Starz
Grounded for Christmas — Lifetime
Ray Donovan — Showtime
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
8:30 p.m.
God Friended Me — CBS
9 p.m.
The CW Special: Crisis Aftermath — The CW
Kids Say the Darndest Things — ABC
Watchmen — HBO
Shameless — Showtime
Time for You to Come Home for Christmas — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
9:30 p.m.
NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS
10 p.m.
Expedition Bigfoot (series debut) — Travel
Mr. Robot — USA
The Rookie (fall finale) — ABC
Silicon Valley (series finale) — HBO
11 p.m.
Mrs. Fletcher (series finale) — HBO
Work in Progress (series debut) — Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
