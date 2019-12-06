If you loved Raven-Symoné as Black Widow on The Masked Singer and can’t get enough of her voice, we’ve got great news for you.

Raven’s going to be doing a lot more singing, as she’s hosting and performing in Disney Channel’s Holidays Unwrapped music, airing Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. And judging by EW’s exclusive preview above of the Raven’s Home star belting out “What Christmas Means To Me,” it will be a colorful, rocking time.

The special will include performances by fellow Disney Channel stars Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz (Raven’s Home), and Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables). It will also feature the television premiere of the Descendants 3 music video “Audrey’s Christmas Rewind,” along with appearances by Anneliese van der Pol, Jason Maybaum (Raven’s Home), and the cast of BUNK’D.

Disney Channel is also rolling out another music special and holiday-themed episodes of Raven’s Home, Just Roll With It (guest-starring Charles Shaughnessy of The Magicians and The Nanny), Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, BUNK’D, and Coop & Cami Ask the World, beginning Friday, Dec. 6.

After Holidays Unwrapped, Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World will premiere Friday, Dec. 13, followed by a holiday-themed episode of Sydney to the Max, featuring Broadway star Krystal Joy Brown (Broadway’s Motown: The Musical).

Related content: