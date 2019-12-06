First Schitt's Creek final season photos close out this journey for us

Is there hope for The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening?

By Nick Romano
December 06, 2019 at 01:30 PM EST

This journey that we love for us is coming to an end.

The Rose family is back in the first batch of photos from Schitt’s Creek‘s final season, picking up a few loose character threads from the fifth season’s finale.

Moira, Catherine O’Hara‘s Emmy-nominated role, got some terrible news during the wrap party for the town’s production of Caberet: that movie she filmed in Bosnia called The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening was shelved and now she’s trapped herself in the closet. But maybe there’s hope. The new photos see the glammed-up Roses assembled in red-carpet-ready attire, with Moira donning the dress she purchased specially for the film’s premiere.

PopTV
PopTV
PopTV

Separately, we see John (Eugene Levy) and Moira heading out on a picnic. David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) had some joyous news to share after their own picnic, so maybe this trip will also bear some sweet-tasting fruit. Where are they heading? Is it the titular creek of Schitt’s Creek?

PopTV
PopTV
PopTV

With Caberet over, David and Patrick can now focus on wedding planning. They’re joined by Alexis (Annie Murphy) and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) with champagne. Are they scouting locations for their wedding venue? Hopefully, it’s not the rehearsal dinner, but David’s stressed laugh at the lettuce and hot dog arrangements may suggest otherwise.

PopTV
PopTV
PopTV

Speaking of Alexis, she was planning to join Ted (Dustin Mulligan) on a trip to the Galápagos Islands. Guess that trip’s on hold for her.

PopTV
PopTV

Schitt’s Creek‘s sixth and final season will premiere on Pop TV and Canada’s CBC and CBC Gem this Jan. 7. Season 5 recently premiered on Netflix for U.S. audiences in October.

