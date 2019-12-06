Star Trek actor Robert Walker Jr. dies at 79

Image zoom CBS via Getty Images

Robert Walker Jr., the actor known for the memorable Star Trek episode “Charlie X,” has died. He was 79.

The official Star Trek website reported the news Friday, citing Walker’s family. “We are saddened to report the passing of Robert Walker Jr., the actor who played the titular role in Star Trek: The Original Series episode ‘Charlie X,’” the Star Trek Twitter page said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walker died Thursday in Malibu, Calif. The cause of death is not known at this time.

In “Charlie X,” the second episode of the original series, which ran from 1966 to 1969, Walker played the lone survivor of a shuttle crash with dangerous powers. The episode was written by D.C. Fontana, who died Monday.

In addition to the popular sci-fi show, Walker had roles on series including Dallas (as Harding Devers), Bonanza, Charlie’s Angels, Columbo, CHiPs, Murder, She Wrote, and L.A. Law.

He also appeared in numerous films, including 1964’s Ensign Pulver and 1969’s Easy Rider and Young Billy Young.

Born on April 15, 1940, in Queens, New York, Walker was the son of actors Robert Walker and Jennifer Jones. His mother later remarried Hollywood producing legend David O. Selznick.

According to THR, Walker’s survivors include his wife, Dawn, and his seven children — Michelle, David, Charlie, Jordan, Colette, Henry and Emily — in addition to five grandchildren.

Related content: