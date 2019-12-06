Reno 911! cops a seventh season with revival at Quibi

Break out the short shorts, because Reno 911! is back!

This summer at Comic-Con, Thomas Lennon, co-creator and star of the cult Comedy Central series, teased to EW that a revival of sorts was on the horizon, saying, “We’ve never been closer to something happening,” and we now know that something is a seventh season at Quibi.

“Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate,” said Lennon, who will write and star in the revival alongside fellow co-creators Robert Ben Garant and Kerri Kenney-Silver. “Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”

Image zoom Dan Longmire/Comedy central

The original series also starred Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough, and Wendi McLendon-Covey; while they are named in Quibi’s press release, McLendon-Covey assured fans on Instagram that “the whole original cast will be involved.”

Reno 911! ran for six seasons on Comedy Central, with the last airing in 2009, and landed on the big screen in 2007 with Reno 911!: Miami.

Quibi is set to launch April 6 and will feature a plethora of star-studded content — check out the complete list here.

