Tyne Daly 'comes to play' with her brother Tim in the Madam Secretary series finale

Tyne Daly will help her brother Tim say goodbye to the White House in Sunday’s series finale of Madam Secretary.

In EW’s exclusive clip above from the episode, President Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) discovers she has an adversary when it comes to amending the Constitution over equal rights. It’s none other than an Ohio senator played by Daly’s sister, Tyne — last seen playing a barkeep on the Murphy Brown revival.

“I just said ‘come play with me’ and she was able to do it,” explains Tim, who plays Elizabeth’s husband Henry. “The powers that be had been looking for something for her for a while and it all just kind of fell into place. The stars aligned.”

The finale will also feature guest appearances by members of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team and former stars of the drama Geoffrey Arend (Matt Mahoney), Sebastian Arcelus (Jay Whitman), and Keith Carradine (President Conrad Dalton). Eric Stoltz also reprises his role as Elizabeth’s brother Dr. Will Adams.

Since the impeachment hearings are finally over and President McCord is able to move on with her duties, the episode will end on a happier note that includes the wedding of her daughter Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood). “We don’t go out with a bang,” says Tim. “It’s kind of a warm embrace.”

“Our actual political life has become so ridiculously dramatic and implausible that it was almost like we could do anything we wanted on the show and it would be believable,” he continues. “We’ve become a show that was sort of a place where people could go for a little solace, a place where the politics of the world actually worked a little better.”

Looking back, Daly admits that his attempts to inject a lighter tone into the heavier moments didn’t always go over well with the producers. “My biggest disappointment of this entire series is that we did a scene where we introduced the presidential dog. We did a scene where I was walking the dog on the promenade and I came in carrying a poop bag. I just very nonchalantly put it on the desk in the Oval Office. For some reason [the creative team] were such prudes that they actually paid special effects to paint out the poop bag. But I thought that it was a really funny and human thing to do and I thought that it was sort of a wonderful commentary on where we are politically in the real world.”

Daly got the last laugh in the penultimate episode of Madam Secretary, though: while having a private conversation with his wife in the Oval Office, he put his feet up on the Resolute desk. “They didn’t blur it out, which was cool.”

The series finale of Madam Secretary, dubbed “Leaving the Station,” will air Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch a preview above.

