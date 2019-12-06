Worlds will live, worlds will die, and nothing will ever be the same after this year’s Arrowverse crossover.

We’re just days away from one of the biggest TV crossover events ever attempted, as the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” begins with an episode of Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by an episode of Batwoman on Dec. 9 and an episode of The Flash on Dec. 10. The crossover will then return after a holiday hiatus with an episode of Arrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m., ending with an episode of Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

Since there’s going to be so much to unpack as the destruction of the multiverse looms — bringing with it the fated deaths of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) — the CW is going all in with with an after-show dedicated to celebrating (and mourning) all the action going down in the first three episodes (including the sure-to-be-insane cliffhanger left dangling over the winter break).

“Crisis Aftermath” is a two-part special featuring expert analysis, interviews, and more to help break down all the big developments in the first half of the crossover. Part 1 will air immediately after the Supergirl episode, and part 2 will air immediately after The Flash. Here’s what fans can expect from the special TV event — including how EW is involved!

The perfect host

When talking about the biggest comic book story line attempted on TV, who better to steer the conversation than Kevin Smith?

The comic book superfan will host both parts of “Crisis Aftermath,” bringing his knowledge and passion for the history of the arc and characters with him. This isn’t the first time Smith has gotten involved with the CW’s superheroes: He’s also directed multiple episodes of Arrowverse shows, so that means he’s both a fan and a collaborator. Talk about the perfect leader to take us into the unknown aftermath of the impending “Crisis.”

The all-star lineup

While jaws are still on the floor following the first episodes of the “Crisis” crossover, Smith will be joined by the architects of the shock and heartbreak on the after-show as Arrowverse showrunners explain themselves (or at least explain the choices made and events unfolding in the crossover episodes).

Executive producers Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, “Crisis”), Caroline Dries (Batwoman), Robert Rovner (Supergirl), Keto Shimizu (Legends of Tomorrow), and Eric Wallace (The Flash) are slated to appear on the panel over the course of both parts of the after-show. Expect Smith to grill each and every one of them with burning questions.

But wait, there’s more! “Crisis” stars Jon Cryer, LaMonica Garrett, and Katherine McNamara, along with Arrowverse newcomer Kevin Conroy, will also appear over the course of the two-part after-show to discuss their roles. And there are even more faces who will show up, like panel guest Dani Fernandez as well as a few others, but we can’t spoil all the surprises.

EW’s own expert

In addition to helping develop the “Crisis Aftermath” special, EW is stepping in front of the camera with Arrowverse expert and writer Chancellor Agard as he appears in a segment in both parts helping to break down the multiversal destruction fans will witness during the first few episodes of the crossover.

