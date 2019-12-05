Penn Badgley has some hot takes on Los Angeles in first YOU season 2 trailer

What will Los Angeles make of Joe? Well, first, the YOU season 2 teaser trailer has arrived to show us what Joe makes of L.A.

Streaming’s favorite stalker (Penn Badgley) isn’t here for Instagram stars. “You’re hiding behind this facade, but why?” he says. He sees right through hippie gluten-free-muffin lovers. “You’re preening your ego and breaking an intermittent fast.” That script that woman is typing at the local coffee shop? It’s not “anything groundbreaking.”

“That’s the thing about L.A.,” he concludes. “Everyone is pretending to be somebody they’re not.” Of course, so is Joe.

After things with Beck (Elizabeth Lail) didn’t go well in season 1, he traded New York City for the city of stars and changed his name to Will. He also has his sights set on Love (The Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti). “It’s not that simple love-at-first-sight he might’ve been looking for a couple of years ago,” YOU showrunner Sera Gamble told EW. “He’s a different guy. He’s been through more.”

But does he love Love enough to stand L.A.? Well, Joe/Will had a lot of problems with Beck and he ended up falling in love with her. Maybe he’ll grow to love a gluten-free muffin.

YOU season 2, which also features the return of Ambyr Childers’ Candace, will premiere on Netflix this Dec. 26.

