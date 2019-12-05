What to Watch on Thursday: The Royal Baby arrives in Netflix's latest Christmas Prince movie

Image zoom

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

We already loved the first two movies in the trilogy, but the third time’s the most charming. Our favorite couple, Aldovia’s Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) are welcoming a baby, but not before they have to deal with the nation of Penglia and a 600-year-old curse — natch. The new movie will give you everything you need this Christmas: holiday cheer, romance, and a compelling whodunnit. —Rachel Yang

Tell Me a Story

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access

Season Premiere

A new season means new fairy tales (and a few familiar faces). Paul Wesley and Danielle Campbell return for more Tell Me a Story, the psychological thriller known for putting a modern twist on classic fairy tales. In season 2, they’ll be joined by Matt Lauria, Odette Annable, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more as the series tackles Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella. It might sound nice, but let’s put it this way: There won’t be any singing mice in this story. —Samantha Highfill

V Wars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Ian Somerhalder is back in the world of fangs, blood, and gore for Netflix’s new vampire series V Wars, a self-described passion project for the former Vampire Diaries star. “I love this genre. It has been very good to me,” Somerhalder tells EW. “But also, it’s so unique. It’s so vast. There’s so much you can do with it.” The actor is playing a human this time around, a scientist who faces a deadly outbreak that fractures society into opposing factions, potentially escalating to a future war between humans and vampires. And these are some very different bloodsuckers than the sex symbols we’ve come to expect from Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries. “These creatures are f—ing scary,” Somerhalder says. “These are murderous creatures. There’s nothing romantic about them.” Sounds like a bloody good time to us. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

