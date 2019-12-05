Watch Alanis Morissette sing 'You Oughta Know' while busking on the NYC subway in disguise

Hey, what are half of ZZ Top and former Real Housewife Kim Zolciak doing on the New York City subway?

If you were like any of the passersby at the station below Rockefeller Center recently, you may have noticed a busking duo closely resembling those two — but it was actually Jimmy Fallon and Alanis Morissette in disguise! In a video released by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, the pair go incognito to serenade travelers with the Christmas carol “The Little Drummer Boy.”

Soon, a crowd formed around them, and the two whisked off their wigs and costumes to reveal their true identities. Morissette then sang her classic song “You Oughta Know” from her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, with Fallon assisting on tambourine. The surprised audience snapped videos, sang along, and danced to a once-in-a-lifetime/commute treat.

The Canadian songstress just announced on Monday a 31-date tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill. Beginning in Portland, Ore., in early June and wrapping up in Nashville, Tenn., at the end of July, the tour also will also feature special guests Garbage and Liz Phair. Morissette timed the news with the release of her new song “Reasons I Drink,” the first single off her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due May 1, 2020.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Alanis is going on tour this summer to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill with special guest @garbage & also appearing @PhizLair! Presales start 12/12 at 11am local time. Get more info here. #JLP25 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) December 2, 2019

The tour will follow the launch of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by and featuring Morissette’s music, which opens at the Broadhurst Theater in New York on Thursday.

