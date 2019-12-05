Stephen King-based The Outsider drops chilling new trailer for HBO series

When Stephen King thinks a Stephen King-based TV series is “the best adaptation” of his work, you pay attention.

HBO dropped a new trailer for The Outsider, based on King’s novel from 2018. (Seriously, Hollywood, that was fast!) Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) are dropped into a twisted tale involving what appears to be an open-and-shut case until it takes a few bizarre turns.

The dramatic, intense footage shows Mendelsohn as Ralph Anderson, a police detective investigating the killing of an 11-year-old in the Georgia woods. All signs point to local family man Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), who claims he didn’t do it. More puzzling is the fact that his prints are all over the crime scene, yet cameras place Terry 60 miles away from the incident when it happened. Curious.

Erivo comes in as Holly Gibney, the “unorthodox” private investigator Ralph taps to help explain the unexplainable. But will Ralph even consider what he deems to be impossible? “A human being cannot exist in two realities at the same time,” she says. But, also, can they?

“THE OUTSIDER is one of the best adaptations of my work. Hope you’ll watch it,” King tweeted when the trailer dropped.

Richard Price (The Wire, The Night Of) executive produces and writes this 10-episode series. The first two hourlong installments will premiere on HBO back-to-back on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

