The newly deceased hunt the living in trailer for Shudder TV's The Dead Lands

Set in a mythic past, and inspired by Māori traditions and history, the new Shudder TV show The Dead Lands stars Te Kohe Tuhaka as a murdered warrior named Waka Nuku Rau who’s sent back to the world of the living to redeem his sins. But the world Waka returns to is ravaged by a breach between Life and the Afterlife as the spirits of the newly dead now stalk the land and hunt the living. Waka encounters a determined young woman, Mehe (Darneen Christian), who becomes both his protégé and moral compass. Together, they navigate tribal politics, the unsettled ghosts of Ancestors and other forces both natural and supernatural, on a quest to discover who “broke the world” and how to repair it — if it’s not too late.

It was announced today that the first two episodes of The Dead Lands will premiere with on Jan. 23, across all of Shudder’s territories (US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland). It will also air on TVNZ OnDemand in New Zealand immediately after its international debut. Subsequent episodes will premiere on both Shudder and TVNZ OnDemand weekly.

“The modern Māori world thrives because our story traditions insist we respect the past before we explore the potential of the future,” said producer Tainui Stephens in a statement. “With The Dead Lands, we’re proud to bring our people and those traditions to global audiences.”

“The Dead Lands is a bold, exciting series unlike anything else on TV — an epic adventure in a breathtaking setting, based on Māori culture,” said Shudder’s General Manager Craig Engler. “It’s got action, scares, and humor in equal measures, and we can’t wait to share it with Shudder members around the world.”

Exclusively watch the trailer for The Dead Lands above.

