The Boys season 2 teaser trailer is bigger, bloodier, more bonkers

UPDATE: Amazon removed the trailer after it leaked on YouTube a day before the planned CCXP reveal. We will update you when an official version is back up.

The Boys are back in town!

With CCXP, the Brazilian Comic-Con convention, comes the first teaser trailer for The Boys season 2. The guys (and The Female!) are just as wild and crazy as you remember. So, let’s dig in.

In this take on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s graphic comic series from showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless), the titular group of streel-level vigilantes took on The Seven, a group of superheroes who use heroics as masks for their more psychotic, narcissistic tendencies. Spoiler alert: When season 1 ended, the conspiracy surrounding Compound V was unmasked, Homelander (Antony Starr) secretly engineered a new breed of superhuman terrorists, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) found out his wife and the child conceived from a sexual assault by Homelander are not dead, and Hughie (Jack Quaid) is left to go on the run with Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and The Female (Karen Fukuhara) after escaping their enemies.

The season 2 trailer begins with a blood-splattered Homelander descending down to greet presumably his son (based on that look on his face). He’s bloody after that explosive breakup with Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue). The footage then cuts through an onslaught of clips from various scenes.

We see A Train (Jessie T. Usher) is still alive after suffering a heart attack while battling Starlight (Erin Moriarty), The Deep (Chace Crawford) still doing what The Deep does best, Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) returning in a larger capacity in the absence of Stillwell, Billy’s dog Terror (a fan favorite from the books) popping up briefly, and just lots and lots of blood.

Still hidden are the new characters making debuts, notably You’re the Worst‘s Aya Cash as Stormfront, Timeless‘ Claudia Doumit as wunderkind congresswoman Victoria Neuman, another Timeless vet Goran Visnjic as mysterious church leader Alistair Adana, and Patton Oswalt’s mystery role.

The Boys, which doesn’t have a season 2 premiere date yet, will return on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Read our interview with Kripke for a lot more teases about what’s in store.

