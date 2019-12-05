Ray Palmer is Mister Rogers in DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 5 teaser

Crisis is almost upon us, but at least some of the CW’s superheroes will make it out intact — or as intact as the Legends can ever be, anyway.

The next episode of Legends of Tomorrow, airing on Jan. 14, will conclude the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-crossover that kicks off next week on The CW. So the new trailer for the upcoming season starts with a bunch of “Crisis” clips, including shots of Brandon Routh’s Superman, LaMonica Garrett’s Monitor, and lots of people running away down the street from something very scary (an iconic image from the original Crisis on Infinite Earths comic).

Then things transition to some on-brand Legends of Tomorrow weirdness: Namely, a Mister Rogers parody starring Routh as Mister Parker. He puts on a red cardigan, sings a song, and has a loyal audience of kids (one, at least) watching him on home. The clips get even weirder from there, but rest assured, Beebo is here: We see a shot of the big blue guy, and the trailer ends with his voiceover: “I luh-luh-love you.”

“I’m there making sure that, no matter what happens in the massive craziness in the crossover, we have the characters that are participating in [‘Crisis’] land in a very particular place,” executive producer Keto Shimizu told EW earlier this year.

The post-“Crisis” Legends of Tomorrow season 5 premieres on the CW Jan. 21. Watch the trailer above.

