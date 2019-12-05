Preview Mitch's surprise birthday party in The Morning Show flashback episode

The Morning Show type TV Show Network Apple Genre Drama

On the new Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) worked at the titular news program for 15 years before being fired following allegations of sexual misconduct. And in those years, there were some good times. The proof is in this exclusive new clip.

EW has a sneak peek at the next episode of The Morning Show, which will serve as the series’ first flashback episode, taking viewers back to the days before Mitch’s firing. In the clip, Mitch arrives at the TV station to discover that Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and his other co-workers have organized a surprise birthday party for him. See, good times! Also in attendance at the party? Martin Short’s Dick Lundy, who Morning Show viewers know ends up with a few allegations of his own in the years to come.

The episode, titled “Lonely at the Top,” is said to provide a look at the people of TMS celebrating one of their own “as the country struggles with a tragic event.”

Watch the clip above. New episodes of The Morning Show hit Apple TV+ on Fridays.

