Elizabeth Warren defends Billie Eilish for not knowing Van Halen: 'You don't have to'

First, she endorsed DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion, and now Sen. Elizabeth Warren is speaking up for Billie Eilish, once again proving herself to be a champion of young artists.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Wednesday, the presidential candidate was quizzed by host Jimmy Fallon to answer some curveball questions, including her thoughts on Eilish blanking on Van Halen.

“Do you know who Van Halen is?” Fallon asked.

“Yes, but you don’t have to,” Warren responded, laughing. “Let’s ease up on Billie.”

The 17-year-old “Bad Guy” singer admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week that she didn’t know who artists like Van Halen or Huey Lewis were (she did know Madonna though!). Many on social media criticized Eilish for not being aware of music they deemed classic. Among her defenders was Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of Eddie Van Halen and the band’s current bassist.

“If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They’re cool too,” Wolfgang tweeted on Monday. “Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like.”

He wasn’t the only one to back up Eilish — many Twitter commenters supported her and pointed out it was unfair to expect a teenager to know every band from the 1980s.

Apparently Billie Eilish doesn't know who Van Halen are. It's a long shot, but I wonder if there are any righteous middle-aged men available online to respond to this. — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) December 2, 2019

I want every old man who is shocked that billie eilish doesn’t know who van halen is to send me their favorite tik tok & at least two gay memes right now — Woman (@AlexisGZall) December 2, 2019

All I says is that if you had told me, after MTV played "Jump" for the 5 billionth time in 1983, that someday a new music generation would not know who Van Halen was, I would have cried and thanked you. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) December 2, 2019

Besides political questions like why she doesn’t take money from big donors, Warren also tackled some hot-button pop-culture queries. On why people are so obsessed with Baby Yoda, Warren responded, “He’s a BABY.” She’s got a point!

And as America’s No. 1 Ballers fan (she’s even talked to EW about the show), Warren weighed in on a potential Spencer Strasmore movie: “Anything that the Rock wants to do, I’m all in.”

