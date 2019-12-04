What to Watch on Wednesday: Four perform, one goes home on The Masked Singer

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Another week of face-offs means a very talented singer is going home. Tonight it’s The Butterfly vs. Mr. Fox, and Thingamajig vs. The Tree. The bottom two will then go mask to mask, trying to impress the audience and celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest Joel McHale — wowing everyone with a showdown performance that makes this a tough and unexpected elimination. Tune in to see who survives. (By the way, there are two clues here about who we think the masked celebrity will be.) —Gerrad Hall
Christmas in Rockefeller Center
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
This year, NBC’s annual live Christmas extravaganza will feature performances by the Mean Girls Broadway cast, John Legend, Idina Menzel, and many more, along with, of course, the lighting of Rockefeller Center’s towering Christmas tree and an appearance by the Rockettes. Though new Yuletide movies have been flooding Hallmark, Lifetime, and Netflix for weeks now, this holiday tradition confirms the Christmas season has officially arrived. —Tyler Aquilina
Vikings
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on History
Season Premiere
For Vikings’ sixth and final season, the action picks up after a brutal battle between brothers Bjorn and Ivar, the latter of whom lost, ending his tyrannical rule over the people of Kattegat. Following his ousting, Ivar heads to Russia where he meets a ruler even more merciless than he — no, not that guy, but Prince Oleg. And Bjorn is under pressure of his own as he tries to fill his late father’s shoes, made all the more complicated as he struggles with the idea that power overshadows morals. Some things just never change. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Survivor — CBS
Riverdale — The CW
The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo
The Goldbergs — ABC
In the Room (series debut, with guest Tom Brady) — E!
9 p.m.
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (movie) — Freeform
Man vs. Bear (series debut) — Discovery
Modern Family — ABC
Nancy Drew — The CW
SEAL Team — CBS
The Moodys (two-episode series debut) — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Single Parents — ABC
10 p.m.
Stumptown — ABC
Making It — NBC
Streaming
The Gulf (series debut) — Sundance Now
Castle Rock — Hulu
*times are ET and subject to change
