What to Watch on Wednesday: Four perform, one goes home on The Masked Singer

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Another week of face-offs means a very talented singer is going home. Tonight it’s The Butterfly vs. Mr. Fox, and Thingamajig vs. The Tree. The bottom two will then go mask to mask, trying to impress the audience and celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest Joel McHale — wowing everyone with a showdown performance that makes this a tough and unexpected elimination. Tune in to see who survives. (By the way, there are two clues here about who we think the masked celebrity will be.) —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Image zoom Xinhua/Wang Ying)(gj via Getty Images

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

This year, NBC’s annual live Christmas extravaganza will feature performances by the Mean Girls Broadway cast, John Legend, Idina Menzel, and many more, along with, of course, the lighting of Rockefeller Center’s towering Christmas tree and an appearance by the Rockettes. Though new Yuletide movies have been flooding Hallmark, Lifetime, and Netflix for weeks now, this holiday tradition confirms the Christmas season has officially arrived. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Vikings

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on History

Season Premiere

For Vikings’ sixth and final season, the action picks up after a brutal battle between brothers Bjorn and Ivar, the latter of whom lost, ending his tyrannical rule over the people of Kattegat. Following his ousting, Ivar heads to Russia where he meets a ruler even more merciless than he — no, not that guy, but Prince Oleg. And Bjorn is under pressure of his own as he tries to fill his late father’s shoes, made all the more complicated as he struggles with the idea that power overshadows morals. Some things just never change. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Survivor — CBS

Riverdale — The CW

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

The Goldbergs — ABC

In the Room (series debut, with guest Tom Brady) — E!



8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (movie) — Freeform

Man vs. Bear (series debut) — Discovery

Modern Family — ABC

Nancy Drew — The CW

SEAL Team — CBS

The Moodys (two-episode series debut) — Fox



9:30 p.m.

Single Parents — ABC

10 p.m.

Stumptown — ABC

Making It — NBC

Streaming

The Gulf (series debut) — Sundance Now

Castle Rock — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change