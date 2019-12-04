Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

It’s no secret that Dean has been struggling with this whole “Chuck is evil” thing. It’s not exactly easy to wrap your mind around taking down God, after all. And despite Sam’s speech in the last Supernatural — the one in which he tried to convince Dean that they still have moves to make — it seems Dean still needs a moment alone with it all.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, which sees Dean decide to “take a drive, clear my head,” as he puts it. And, in typical Dean fashion, he turns it into a humorous moment as he shifts the focus to Sam: Dean leaving the bunker means Sam will get a moment alone with the recently resurrected Eileen. “If things go your way just make sure you put the sock on the door so I know,” Dean teases his brother before he heads out.

Watch the full clip above.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

