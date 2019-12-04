Lucy Hale to guest-star on Riverdale for Katy Keene crossover episode

By Samantha Highfill
December 04, 2019 at 04:08 PM EST

It’s all about setting up the spin-off.

EW has confirmed that Lucy Hale will guest-star on an upcoming episode of Riverdale. More specifically, Hale will appear as Katy Keene — the titular character in the upcoming Riverdale spin-off — in the episode airing Wednesday, Feb. 5, the day before Katy Keene premieres. And in the episode, Veronica (Camila Mendes) will be returning to her old stomping grounds: NYC.

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world — New York City — and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi said in a statement. “For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that it’s old friends Veronica and Katy—Cami and Lucy—having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

Additionally, Aguirre-Sacasa shared a first look at the crossover on Twitter.

E! News first reported the crossover.

